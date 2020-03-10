This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Altior ruled out of bid to defend Champion Chase title

The 10-year-old was found to be lame on Sunday and has been withdrawn by trainer Nicky Henderson.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 10:40 AM
20 minutes ago 297 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5039620
Nico de Boinville celebrates on Altior after winning last year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Nico de Boinville celebrates on Altior after winning last year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Nico de Boinville celebrates on Altior after winning last year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ALTIOR HAS OFFICIALLY been ruled out of Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has confirmed that the Irish-bred, British-trained thoroughbred won’t run after he was found to be lame on Sunday.

Altior’s problem is purportedly a splint — or bony growth — in his leg. “He’s had the splint all his life but it’s never bothered him until this morning,” a deflated Henderson said on Sunday.

Despite the application of cold water and ice to the dual Champion Chase hero’s leg over the past 48 hours, Altior was officially withdrawn from this year’s race on Tuesday morning with Henderson confirming the news to Press Association and the Racing Post.

The 2020 Champion Chase had been feverishly anticipated what with it being a clash of ‘big three’ Altior, Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi.

Altior had already drifted out to 10/3 by the time Henderson shed doubt on his participation on Sunday.

Defi Du Seuil is now the favourite at around 11/10, with Chacun Pour Soi (11/8) second.

The Paul Nicholls duo of Dynamite Dollars and Politologue are among the four other remaining runners, alongside Alan King’s Sceau Royal and Tom George’s Bun Doran.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie