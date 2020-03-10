Altior ruled out of bid to defend Champion Chase title

ALTIOR HAS OFFICIALLY been ruled out of Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has confirmed that the Irish-bred, British-trained thoroughbred won’t run after he was found to be lame on Sunday.

Altior’s problem is purportedly a splint — or bony growth — in his leg. “He’s had the splint all his life but it’s never bothered him until this morning,” a deflated Henderson said on Sunday.

Despite the application of cold water and ice to the dual Champion Chase hero’s leg over the past 48 hours, Altior was officially withdrawn from this year’s race on Tuesday morning with Henderson confirming the news to Press Association and the Racing Post.

The 2020 Champion Chase had been feverishly anticipated what with it being a clash of ‘big three’ Altior, Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi.

Altior had already drifted out to 10/3 by the time Henderson shed doubt on his participation on Sunday.

Defi Du Seuil is now the favourite at around 11/10, with Chacun Pour Soi (11/8) second.

The Paul Nicholls duo of Dynamite Dollars and Politologue are among the four other remaining runners, alongside Alan King’s Sceau Royal and Tom George’s Bun Doran.