Wales captain Jones ends months of speculation to sort out his future

ALUN-WYN JONES has announced a contract extension with the Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Wales captain, capped 125 times for his country, will extend his deal through to June 2021 — ending months of speculation about his future.

Second row Jones, who is also the Ospreys’ leading appearance holder, will travel to Switzerland with the Wales squad next week for a training camp ahead of the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

“I’m happy to announce that I have signed a contract extension to June 2021 with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys so will be playing at the Liberty Stadium for the foreseeable future,” Jones wrote in an Instagram post.

After serious consideration and taking stock of all options, it is the right decision for my career at this point in time, along with my personal ambitions on and off the field, my welfare and needs of my family.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to tell you directly, in particular to the Ospreys supporters and all those who have supported me during my career to date.”

