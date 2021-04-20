BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 20 April 2021
Alun Wyn Jones signs contract extension with Wales and Ospreys

The Wales captain is one of the most decorated players in Welsh rugby history.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 5:24 PM
Alun Wyn Jones during the 2021 Six Nations.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

WALES CAPTAIN ALUN Wyn Jones has announced that he has signed a one-year contract extension with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys.

Jones, 35, led Wales to the Guinness Six Nations title last month and is clear favourite to skipper the British and Irish Lions in South Africa this summer.

Writing on his Instagram account, Jones said: “Earlier this year, I extended my contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys. I am really pleased to have done so and to continue my career with my region.

“In these very different times off the field and with rugby the focus on the field, I didn’t feel the time was right to announce when I put pen to paper, but I am very pleased to extend my current contract for another year.

“I’m grateful that I get to continue to do what I love to do and to continue playing for the Os.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me during my career to date, and particularly through these difficult times.”

Lock Jones has made a world record 157 Test match appearances for Wales and the Lions, and he is closing in on 250 Ospreys games.

He first played for Wales in 2006 and has been part of five Six Nations title-winning campaigns and three Grand Slams, in addition to helping his country reach two World Cup semi-finals.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: “I am delighted that Alun’s contract extension has been announced in what is huge news for the game in Wales.

“Alun will go down as one of the greatest players of all-time, but he is still at the top of the game, performing and winning, and he deserves the contract extension. He is an important part of our future.

“It is not just what he does on the field, it is what he does every minute of every training session. He leads both on and off the field in everything that he does.

“He has huge pride in the jersey and playing for his country, and that is evident in his preparation, his effort and commitment.”

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth, meanwhile, added: “His ability to deliver high performances throughout his career is what marks him out as such a world-class player, and it is great that he believes the Ospreys can deliver on his and the region’s ambitions.

“This confirmation of his future plans, despite being agreed for a long time, shows the respect he has for all and not wanting speculation to hinder preparation for Wales and the Ospreys.

“This gives everyone an insight into the man behind the player.”

Press Association

