TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid across the country following the death of former Ireland international Amanda Parkes, aged 35.

Parkes was a lifelong member of Wilton United FC, beginning her football career there and later playing for Peamount United in the 2011/12 Champions League.

She represented Ireland at underage level, before progressing to the senior side.

Parkes also played Gaelic football for Cork at inter-county level, and for the Ballyphehane club.

After Wilton United announced Parkes’ sad passing, the FAI led the tributes with a social media post yesterday:

“The FAI sends its condolences to the family, friends and former team-mates of Amanda Parkes, who sadly passed away. The Cork native was a former Ireland international and member of Wilton United. She will be deeply missed.”

The FAI sends its condolences to the family, friends & former team-mates of Amanda Parkes, who sadly passed away.



The Cork native was a former Ireland international & member of Wilton United. She will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/PRd3qMMy4s — FAIreland (@FAIreland) February 26, 2025

Advertisement

Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan described Parkes as “a beautiful soul” as she paid tribute to her former team-mate.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Amanda and getting to play with her for many years.

“She was a beautiful soul who always put a smile on other people’s faces. Incredibly heartbreaking. Thinking of her family and friends. Rest easy Amanda.”

I had the pleasure of knowing Amanda and getting to play with her for many years. She was a beautiful soul who always put a smile on other people’s face. Incredibly heartbreaking. Thinking of her family and friends. Rest easy Amanda 💚 https://t.co/6fAAGXIjsr — Denise O'Sullivan (@OSullivanDenise) February 26, 2025

Former Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson remembered Parkes’ “gentle way, humour and skills shining on the pitch,” having coached her at Peamount.

The Dublin club, Cork City and ex-teammate Stephanie Zambra are others to have paid tribute, while close friend and former Wilton United player Barbara O’Connell has written a moving piece for The Echo.

My deepest condolences to Amanda's family, friends & teammates @CorkCityFCWomen Amanda,I'll remember with great fondess our adventures in the Champ league with @peamountutdfc,I'll remember your gentle way, your humour and your skills shining on the pitch. Rest easy now lovely 🌟 https://t.co/d4F2kxNWhX — Eileen Gleeson (@GleesonEileen) February 26, 2025

Very sad to hear this news. Amanda was such a lovely girl and a very talented footballer. Deepest condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time 💚 https://t.co/fBWmRDb0tG — Stephanie Zambra (@StephanieRoche9) February 26, 2025

Peamount United are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Amanda Parkes.



Amanda was part of our historic 2011/12 Champions League campaign.



All of our thoughts are with Amanda’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. May Amanda rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3QAZbEUzIx — Peamount United Women (@PeamountWomen) February 26, 2025