'From this unification to my rematch in Ireland' - Serrano vs Cruz undisputed fight ordered

KATIE TAYLOR’S DREAM of a rematch against Amanda Serrano at Croke Park is still on track despite the WBA officially ordering a unification fight between the Puerto Rician and featherweight champion Erika Cruz.

Mexican Cruz (15-1), and Serrano (43-2-1), who holds the other three belts at 126, were given 30 days to negotiate before a 50/50 purse bid.

The bout sets up a path to history for Serrano, who could claim undisputed status at two weights with victory over Cruz and lightweight champion Taylor.

After a unanimous decision win over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena last weekend, the Irish woman said she was content to wait until at least May given Croke Park would be an outdoor stadium fight.

“I am happy to wait a few months for the biggest fight of my career on the biggest stage you could ask for.

“That is a dream event for me. I think that would be the biggest event in women’s boxing history.”

On Social media, Serrano thanked her promotional team and said she aims to unify the featherweight straps before facing Taylor in Ireland.

Thank you sincerely to the @WBABoxing & to my Team @MostVpromotions @jakepaul for this amazing opportunity.

I want to go from this unification to my Rematch in Ireland vs Katie.

“I want to go from this unification to my rematch in Ireland vs Katie. My entire career I’ve done these weight jumps, I’m that person.”