'Those two messages really caught me off guard. That meant more to me than anything'

THE MOST EMOTIONAL moment on a night charged with it came when Donegal’s own Amber Barrett went down on one knee at Hampden Park and dedicated her history-making goal to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.

It was powerful and profound. Particularly for the Milford native, who was contacted by people from the area after the Scotland victory. Speaking after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw, Barrett explained that those messages meant the world.

“I was speaking to the family at home, they said in Donegal there was just a buzz around from what happened on Tuesday night but obviously the sadness of Cresslough, still the county is reeling from that moment,” Barrett said.

“What happened, how it affected so many people.

“I got a message from Hughie Kelly’s niece; Hughie was one of the victims. I got a message from Leona Harper’s father just to say congratulations.

“Those two messages really caught me off guard. You don’t expect in moments when people are going through such a terrible time that they take that moment to say well done and congratulate us for what we achieved.

“That meant more to me than anything. We just hope our result did give some uplift to the community. I’m told it did but in terms of perspective, qualifying for a World Cup is great but unfortunately, it is not the most important thing in the world.”

The draw provided a well-earned opportunity to pause. The team will pay due consideration to the future while finally reflecting on the past. At home and abroad, Ireland’s draw has been described as a ‘Group of Death.’

Hosts Australia, Olympic Gold Medallists Canada and African powerhouse Nigeria are all in Group B.

Yet for Barrett, it was against The Matildas that Ireland kickstarted their charge to the tournament. Vera Pauw’s outfit beat an Australia team that included Chelsea star Sam Kerr 3-2 in Tallaght stadium last year.

They will open their campaign against the co-hosts at Sydney Football stadium on July 20th.

“I think the tide started to turn with the result against Australia in Tallaght. We had been on the back of seven or eight defeats in a row. That is a really difficult place to be in any team but there was always a weird positiveness around the squad even going through that difficult stage.

“As much as you take the moments when it is going well and successful, we wouldn’t be in the position we are in without having to deal with the resilience of losing so many games. Having to come together and sort it out.

“That is exactly why we are where we are.”

Against Australia, Barrett played in the midfield. Pauw’s only advice was simple and smart: ‘Do whatever Denise tells you to do.’

After her striker cameo in Glasgow, it was back to Frauen-Bundesliga club Turbine Potsdam and right back. Amidst the constant spin, the conclusion of the draw provided a welcome moment for the squad to look around and realise what exactly they have accomplished.

“One of the messages that went into the group this morning, Áine O’Gorman said this is the first time it feels real what we have achieved. We’ve qualified for the World Cup.

“I think it is difficult to describe the last ten days, as brilliant as it has been, we know what we have achieved but I don’t think we have actually been able to come to terms with it.

“On Wednesday we were back with our clubs, back in club training on Thursday, your mind has to focus unfortunately on the next game with your club.

“I was straight back playing right back against Wolfsburg, I had a very humbling comedown from that there. Now it is just, we know who we are playing we know when are playing.

“It is going to be a long nine months looking forward to it.”