BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 21 March 2021
Advertisement

Ireland striker scores winner on restart as Köln stay top in Germany

Amber Barrett was in impressive form earlier today.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 21 Mar 2021, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,862 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5387792

IRELAND STRIKER AMBER Barrett fired FC Köln’s winning goal in the 2. Bundesliga today, which sealed all three points at Würzburger Kickers.

Donegal native Barrett picked up where she left off and hit the ground running on the restart, bagging the decisive effort which made it 1-0 and kept Köln top of the table.

The 25-year-old continued her habit of scoring opening goals, having done so on several occasions since she moved to Germany from Peamount United in June 2019.

Barrett — who is also a talented Gaelic footballer, having played inter-county for Donegal in the past — has been in consistently good form since making the switch, producing some standout displays for her side, but they could not avoid the drop from the Frauen-Bundesliga last May.

Second-tier league action resumed today, with Köln having won four from four so far following victories over FC Saarbrücken, Bayern Munich II and Hoffenheim II in October, before the league came to a halt.

They face Eintracht Franfurt II next weekend as their bid for a swift return to the top-flight resumes.

Barrett is one of two Irish internationals flying the flag in Germany, Limerick defender Claire O’Riordan the other following Diane Caldwell’s recent move to US side North Carolina Courage, where she joins Denise O’Sullivan.

There was disappointment for O’Riordan and her struggling MSV Duisburg side today as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Bayer 04 Leverkusen on home soil.

Meanwhile, there were no Irish players in action in the Women’s Super League [WSL] this afternoon as Tottenham Hotspur and Bristol City played out a 1-1 draw in the English top-flight. Girls In Green captain Katie McCabe did pop up with an assist as her Arsenal side beat Manchester United 2-0 on Friday night.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

There were midweek wins for Machester City (Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland — the latter is on loan at Glasgow City) and Brighton & Hove Albion (Megan Connolly and Rianna Jarrett), while West Ham (Leanne Kiernan and Courtney Brosnan) and Birmingham City (Harriet Scott and Ruseha Littlejohn) drew 2-2.

Chelsea remain top of the table there, with Man City two points adrift with a game in hand.

Elsewhere this weekend, Louise Quinn’s Fiorentina were beaten 3-1 by Napoli CF, while Julie-Ann Russell’s Western Sydney Wanderers suffered the same fate at the hands of  Adelaide United in Australia’s top-flight W-League.

The Women’s National League [WNL] kicks off on these shores next weekend.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie