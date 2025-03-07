'We need goals' – Ruben Amorim says Manchester United must make more of chances

RUBEN AMORIM SAYS Manchester United must be more ruthless after his absentee-hit side failed to make their dominance pay as Thursday’s Europa League trip to Real Sociedad ended all square.

Sunday’s FA Cup exit to Fulham means this competition offers the Red Devils’ only route to silverware this season, and realistically to European qualification as well given they sit 14th in the Premier League.

Those circumstances increased the pressure heading into the first leg of this last-16 tie in Spain, where United did well considering they were without 11 first-team players and deservedly took the lead through Joshua Zirkzee just before the hour.

But Amorim’s men lacked a killer instinct and Sociedad scored with their first shot on target as Mikel Oyarzabal’s 70th-minute penalty sealed a 1-1 draw ahead of next week’s return fixture at Old Trafford.

“It could be better but could be worse because in the last 20 minutes I felt the team really tired,” the United head coach said.

“Until the penalty I felt the team was in control of the game. After the goal, we were so near the second goal with transitions. You felt in the stadium they were nervous.

“But in the end the penalty changed a little bit and when momentum changed we get tired more easily. We take the game to Old Trafford, and we will try to win there.”

Amorim did not want to talk about the penalty decision for a handball against Bruno Fernandes but was more forthcoming about United’s lack of cutting edge.

The Portuguese said they had a “problem with goals” after losing on penalties to Fulham at the weekend, with Zirkzee saying after the draw in San Sebastian that they needed to be more “relentless” when they have chances.

Asked if he shared the goalscorer’s view, the United boss said: “That is clear. We are creating chances but sometimes you don’t see it in the xG (expected goals) because we manage not to shoot but the great opportunity is there and you can see it.

“We have transitions, we have situations and sometimes we are missing something. That can change something, especially in these kind of games that we need goals that can make a difference.”

An example of United’s poor decision making came in the first half, when Rasmus Hojlund fumed at dilly-dallying Diogo Dalot for not crossing to him when he had a great chance to tap home.

“One thing that I am sure (about) is they are really anxious to score goals and to win games,” Amorim said.

“So, they are doing all the best and sometimes they want the best way in that position but are not deciding the best way in their position.

“But it was a clear situation. Rasmus did really well, Dalot did really well, the decision was not the best.

“The important thing is to move on and not stay like then fighting. Let’s move on and into the next opportunity.”

United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday before next Thursday’s Europa League second leg at Old Trafford.

Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil said: “We’re quite happy with the way we competed during the match. We are still alive. We know it’s going to be tough, but we have a lot of excitement.”