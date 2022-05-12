Membership : Access or Sign Up
Andi Kyriacou confirmed as Munster forwards coach under Rowntree

The former Munster, Ulster, Saracens and Cardiff hooker has signed a two-year deal.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 May 2022, 2:27 PM
Andi Kyriacou was previously Munster's elite player development officer.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ANDI KYRIACOU HAS been confirmed as Munster’s new forwards coach after signing a two-year deal with the province.

As reported by The42 earlier this month, Kyriacou will join Graham Rowntree’s coaching team from the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Kyriacou, who previously played for Munster, returned to work with the Academy as an elite player development officer in April 2021.

The English-born former hooker lined out for the province during the 2006/07 season, on loan from Saracens, before going on to represent Ulster and Cardiff. A back injury forced him to retire from the professional game in 2013.

Since, Kyriacou has held numerous coaching roles in the areas of the scrum, defence, skills, and forwards working with Cardiff, Sale Sharks, Russia Rugby, and Nottingham.

He was also heavily involved in Irish schools rugby coaching set-ups for 2022.

