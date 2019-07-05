This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brazilian midfielder Pereira handed long-term Man United contract

The 23-year-old is aiming for a big season at Old Trafford next year.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jul 2019, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,869 Views 4 Comments
Pereira made 15 appearances last season.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Pereira made 15 appearances last season.
Pereira made 15 appearances last season.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Andreas Pereira has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract, with the option to extend his stay a further year.

The 23-year-old rose through the ranks at Old Trafford as a youth player and graduated to the senior squad in 2014, before being sent out for loan spells at both Granada and Valencia in later seasons.

The Brazil international managed to make 15 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season, contributing one goal and one assist.

Pereira is prepared to stay and fight for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI and already has his sights set on making an impact in the 2019-20 campaign.

“I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I’m extremely happy to continue my career here,” he told the club’s official website. 

“The manager has shown great faith in me and I can’t wait to get this campaign started under him. 

We know that we all have to work hard and that started on day one of pre-season. I will be doing everything I can to help us perform the way we need to, this season and beyond. I also want to thank my family for the trust they have in me and God for the opportunity he has given me.

Solskjaer also expressed his delight after the announcement was made on Friday afternoon, praising Pereira for his professionalism behind the scenes and energy on the pitch.

“Andreas is another player brought through our Academy that understands what it means to play for Manchester United,” the Norwegian began.

“He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club and doesn’t take it for granted.

Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield. He works non-stop every day in training, has a great character and knows what he has to do to continue his development here. We all look forward to working with him in the season ahead.

The Red Devils finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last term, missing out on qualification for the Champions League.

In addition to tying Marcus Rashford and Pereira down to new deals, Solskjaer has been busy in the transfer market, bringing in Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea and Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a combined total of £65 million.

United have also seen a lucrative bid for Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire turned down, amid ongoing links to a number of top European players.

