Conway striking mental balance to mount intense push for World Cup place

AS OUTSIDERS, IT’S easy to write down the forthcoming quartet of World Cup warm-ups.

Defeat carries little consequence, victories are merely vague hints of hope for much bigger days ahead. The prospect of injury carries a huge downside and very little upside.

For those inside the Ireland squad though, those working to squeeze their name into an extremely tight list of 31 to fly out to Japan, there is no room to easy off the pedal.

Take the wings selected for Saturday’s meeting with Italy (kick-off 2pm): Dave Kearney has been to one World Cup and after a tumultuous run of injury is chasing a second opportunity at age 30. Andrew Conway was made to wait far longer than anyone predicted for his 2016 Test debut and Saturday offers him one of the chances he craves, an Aviva Stadium start in the number 14 shirt.

While Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale are the clear front-runners for starting back three berths, this weekend’s trio represent the men pushing to showcase their adaptive skills as utility backs in order to force their way right in behind, or among, them in the pecking order.

At Carton House this afternoon it was put to the Munster flyer that each passing week may be the last opportunity to impress and improve the standing in Joe Schmidt’s eyes.

There is a balance to be struck there. Conway can’t afford to worry that one mis-step could cost him.

Nor can he hold back.

“It hasn’t really entered my mind. You’re thinking of the performance you want to put in. If you put in the performance you want, then it won’t be my last shot,” Conway says.

“That’s the mindset I prefer to go with and that I train my mind to, and practise, to make sure that’s the subconscious and the conscious thoughts I’m working with.”

With team-mates essentially battling for the same few limited positions in the squad, there is no little intrigue to the dynamic at this time of the World Cup cycle. Just as Conway is pushing alongside rivals in the back three, the back row starters must pack down knowing there will not be space for all of them (unless the hitherto front-liners pick up knocks this month).

Somehow this Ireland camp feel they are circumventing the personal positional rivalries to ensure everyone is pushing in the one direction.

“It’s definitely very competitive,” says Jordi Murphy, “but as soon as the pitch is done, weights are done, everyone gets on really well.

“There’s been close to 45 guys here on a weekly basis and if you’re not getting on, it’s hard to be around with people. So people make that extra effort.

Murphy fending off Bundee Aki in training. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“That’s the nature of rugby as well, if you’re not going to make an effort and you’re not great to be around, people start to move away from you pretty quickly. It’s been a good environment in here so far.”

It’s at times like this that Schmidt’s scrutiny for the little details delivers a less tangible benefit. Players know that effort will not go unnoticed even if the matchday limelight is drawn elsewhere.

“Putting the team first will make the individual look good,” says Conway.

“Making the guy next to you look good will benefit the team. That’s always been the vibe in here. We try to make guys look good. If I’m chasing a box-kick, I’ll make the kicker look good if I catch it and vice-versa.”

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Even if Ireland run up another 50-point haul against Italy, the looming bigger Tests against England, Wales and ultimately the tournament itself will likely necessitate another trim to the squad as they set off for a warm-weather training camp in Portugal.

Ultan Dillane and Rory Scannell were the unfortunate men to be culled before a warm-up match even kicked off. Conway didn’t feel his focus sharpen when the duo was cut, but then again he’s one of the most mentally in-tune competitors around.

“You’re aware that will happen as the weeks go by. It’s tough on everyone. It’s mainly tough on the guys that are going.

“It does make you realise you have to be putting your best foot forward every session.

“We’re the lucky ones who get to put the jersey on this weekend and it’s important not to take that for granted.”