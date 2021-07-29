Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

Andrew Devine: Liverpool fan's death judged to be 97th from Hillsborough disaster

Mr Devine, who died aged 55 on Tuesday, suffered life-changing injuries in the 1989 stadium disaster.

By Press Association Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 8:33 AM
21 minutes ago 666 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5509023
Liverpool fan Andrew Devine has died aged 55.
Image: Devine Family/PA
Liverpool fan Andrew Devine has died aged 55.
Liverpool fan Andrew Devine has died aged 55.
Image: Devine Family/PA

A LIVERPOOL FAN who suffered life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough disaster has died.

In a statement released by Liverpool FC on Wednesday, the family of Andrew Devine, 55, said he died on Tuesday, 32 years after he was badly hurt in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989.

In the statement, they said: “Our collective devastation is overwhelming but so too is the realisation that we were blessed to have had Andrew with us for 32 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.”

Mr Devine was described by his family as a “much-loved son, brother and uncle” who had been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers.

A statement from the football club said they were “deeply saddened” by his death.

A spokesman said: “A lifelong Liverpool supporter, Andrew continued to attend matches at Anfield when possible despite suffering life-changing injuries at Hillsborough on April 15 1989.

“In doing so he defied expectations that he would not survive for six months after the tragedy.”

The spokesman added: “The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Andrew’s family and his carers.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In 2016, an inquest jury ruled 96 Liverpool fans had been unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster.

Match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter at a retrial in November 2019, after the jury in his first trial was unable to reach a verdict.

Earlier this year, the trial of retired police officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster and former force solicitor Peter Metcalf, who were accused of perverting the course of justice following the disaster, collapsed after a judge ruled there was no case to answer.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie