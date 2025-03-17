Hallgrímsson makes two new Ireland call-ups as Smallbone and O'Dowda ruled out

ANDREW MORAN AND Ryan Manning have both been called up to the Ireland squad for this week’s Uefa Nations League relegation play-off against Bulgaria.

Stoke midfielder Moran and Southampton defender Manning both missed out on Heimir Hallgrímsson’s initial 23-man selection but have now linked up with the camp ahead of Thursday’s first leg in Plovdiv and Sunday’s return in the Aviva Stadium.

Will Smallbone and Callum O’Dowda have both been ruled out of the games through injury.

Republic of Ireland Squad – UEFA Nations League

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Middlesbrough, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Standard Liége, on loan from Southampton).

Defenders: Jake O’Brien (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), James Abankwah (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Andrew Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Rocco Vata (Watford).