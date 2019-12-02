Ireland U19 international signs first professional contract with Norwich

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL Andrew Omobamidele has put pen to paper on his first professional contract at Norwich City, the club have confirmed.

The 17-year-old centre-back is considered one of Irish football’s brightest prospects and has been at the Canaries since July 2018, progressing from the U18s to the U23s,.

The Dublin-born footballer has lined out six times for the U23 side this season, consequently getting rewarded for his progress.

“It’s an amazing feeling, it’s what I came to England to do, work hard and try get my first professional contract and it’s came so I’m very excited, ready to go again,” he told Norwich’s official website.

“I definitely worked hard to be where I am. I don’t think age really matters, I think once you’re able to play at a level, age doesn’t change anything. I have been working really hard, trying to string performances together and all stuff surrounding that.”

He has been playing at the back alongside U23s skipper Akin Famewo, who recently was rewarded with a three-and-a-half year contract, as well as being moved up to train with the first team.

I definitely see the older players around me as role models, especially Akin after he’s recently just gone up to train with the first team and doing his thing there, also because he’s in my position. Watching him play, playing alongside him it’s improving me, even the likes of Louis Lomas and those players that are older than me, they just help improve me so much.”

“I don’t really focus on anything else but what I think, football’s a game of opinions. Some people might have a negative opinion, some positive, so I just try to do my own thing and do the things the coaches want out of me and replicate that training on the pitch.”

He added: “My future vision is to definitely be sat over there in the first-team canteen, with all the first-team boys, it’s my end goal right now. I’m really excited to get on this new adventure with my first professional contract.”

