Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 12 November 2021
Advertisement

Andrew Porter shows solidarity with Ireland women's team as World Cup fall-out continues

Porter has said he is ’100 per cent’ in support of the Ireland women’s team.

By Garry Doyle Friday 12 Nov 2021, 10:21 AM
52 minutes ago 1,598 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5599479
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ANDREW PORTER, THE Ireland prop, has lent his support to the Ireland women’s team after IRFU director of women’s rugby, Anthony Eddy, apologised to the team for comments he made earlier this week.

Eddy spoke to the Press on Monday, issuing comments which some players within the squad have interpreted as being critical of their failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup. Eddy has since apologised to the team.

Shortly after Eddy’s press conference, Cliodhna Moloney, the team’s hooker, issued a tweet, saying: “I could have sworn slurry spreading season was spring… I stand corrected.”

Since then, a report by ScrumQueens, the respected website that covers women’s rugby extensively, said that David Nucifora, the IRFU’s performance director, contacted Moloney about her tweet.

cliodhna-moloney-celebrates-her-try-with-lindsay-peat Moloney has received support from her team-mates. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Moloney’s team mates have shown solidarity with her.

Yesterday Porter was asked if he empathised with the women’s team and their current frustrations.

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” he replied. “Across the board, for an Irish team you always want your country to be doing well. You always want the players to be happy.

“You could imagine, if you were in their shoes, how disappointed and hard done by they must be at the time.

“Everyone’s behind them in terms of the organisation and all the players are behind them as a whole, really, they’ve a huge game coming up this weekend and we wish we could have gone to it but we can’t because of the bubble.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“But, yeah, obviously there are frustrations there but the amount of support they have behind them is huge.

“I think it’s (important for them to) just know they’re supported and there’s a lot of people behind them.”

Ireland men’s head coach, Andy Farrell, was also asked yesterday if he had confidence that the women’s team would get the same supports that his side receive.

He replied: “Well look, I suppose I don’t need to comment too much because I’m not too privy to what’s going on. All I do know is that I have confidence. I know that there’s a review that’s going on that will sort the issues out.

“I know that everyone at the IRFU is going in the same direction to try and put our best foot forward for every aspect of Irish rugby.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie