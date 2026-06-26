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Galway will not use number 10 jersey on Sunday in tribute to Paul Clancy
GALWAY WILL NOT use the number 10 jersey in Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Dublin (Croke Park, 4pm) as a mark of respect to the late Paul Clancy.
Clancy, a two-time All-Ireland winner with Galway in 1998 and 2001, passed away this week at the age of 49.
Shane McGrath has been named in Galway’s half-forward line, having come on as first-half substitute for Fionn McDonagh against Westmeath in the Tribesmen’s last outing.
Cork have also named their team for Saturday’s clash with Mayo (Croke Park, 4pm).
Colm O’Callaghan returns from suspension to start in midfield, while Sean Brady and David Buckley return from injuries to be named on the bench.
Dublin, Kerry and Monaghan named their teams on Thursday.
Galway (v Dublin)
1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)
2. Jack Glynn (Claregalway), 3. Cian Hernon (Bearna), 4. Liam Silke (Corofin)
5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough), 7. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)
8. Paul Conroy (St James), 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
22. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s), 11. Shane McGrath (Dunmore MacHales), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)
13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)
Subs:
Cork (v Mayo):
1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)
2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam)
5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)
8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg),
10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), 12. Seán McDonnell (Mallow)
13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 14. Chris Óg Jones (Uíbh Laoire), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)
Subs:
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