Big blow for Ireland as Porter ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations

IRELAND HAVE BEEN dealt a big injury blow with confirmation that loosehead prop Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with an ankle issue.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during last weekend’s win over Italy and will now miss the final two rounds of the championship against England and Scotland.

Porter has been in superb form for Andy Farrell’s side, making a huge success of his switch from tighthead prop to the loosehead side this season.

He is the second member of Ireland’s first-choice front row whose Six Nations has been ended by injury, with hooker Rónan Kelleher having sustained a shoulder injury during the Round 2 clash with France.

The IRFU says that Porter has now left Ireland camp and returned to Leinster, whose medical staff will oversee his rehabilitation. It remains to be seen how long Porter it out for.

Ireland have not formally called up any player to their Six Nations squad in place of Porter.

The highly-experienced Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne are part of Farrell’s group and have featured off the bench during this Six Nations, so both will now be keen to get a starting chance in the huge clash with England on Saturday 12 March.