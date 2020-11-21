‘We were not clinical enough; it’s not what we were looking for'

IRELAND CAPTAIN James Ryan has outlined the depth of his disappointment following Ireland’s 18-7 defeat at Twickenham today.

Despite a spirited effort in the second half, Andy Farrell’s side came up shy against the 2019 World Cup finalists.

Afterwards Ryan said: “It was not the performance we were looking for. I thought we put them under real pressure at times.

“We got opportunities but we did not take them. We were not clinical enough. Our set piece let us down at crucial moments.

“And they scored off one of those moments. We are gutted.”

Ireland’s line-out malfunctioned throughout the match – but Ryan refused to point the finger at any individual.

“We did not quite nail our roles,” he said. “It is never one person’s fault. We need to look at that ahead of next week.

“We just did not get the result we were looking for.”

Ireland coach, Andy Farrell, added: “I am really proud of the lads and I don’t say that lightly at all. We played against a really good side tonight.

“There is a lot of cohesion in their side; they have been together a long time and have been through a lot together.

“We are on a different journey. There are plenty of things we can get better at but the spirit and the fight was there for all to see.

“There was a lot of positives to take from the second half. We won that second half and that is a good thing. Some of the boys became men tonight.”