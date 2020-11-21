BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 21 November 2020
Advertisement

‘We were not clinical enough; it’s not what we were looking for'

James Ryan expresses his disappointment with the result but Andy Farrell says he is ‘proud’ of Ireland’s performance.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 5:18 PM
14 minutes ago 1,181 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5274681
James Ryan is dejected after the game.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
James Ryan is dejected after the game.
James Ryan is dejected after the game.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND CAPTAIN James Ryan has outlined the depth of his disappointment following Ireland’s 18-7 defeat at Twickenham today.

Despite a spirited effort in the second half, Andy Farrell’s side came up shy against the 2019 World Cup finalists.

Afterwards Ryan said: “It was not the performance we were looking for. I thought we put them under real pressure at times.

“We got opportunities but we did not take them. We were not clinical enough. Our set piece let us down at crucial moments.

“And they scored off one of those moments. We are gutted.”

Ireland’s line-out malfunctioned throughout the match – but Ryan refused to point the finger at any individual.

“We did not quite nail our roles,” he said. “It is never one person’s fault. We need to look at that ahead of next week.

“We just did not get the result we were looking for.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland coach, Andy Farrell, added: “I am really proud of the lads and I don’t say that lightly at all. We played against a really good side tonight.

“There is a lot of cohesion in their side; they have been together a long time and have been through a lot together.

“We are on a different journey. There are plenty of things we can get better at but the spirit and the fight was there for all to see.

“There was a lot of positives to take from the second half. We won that second half and that is a good thing. Some of the boys became men tonight.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie