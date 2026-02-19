'He's made of the right stuff' - Farrell condemns 'disgusting' abuse aimed at Edogbo

FOLLOWING IRELAND’S WIN over Italy on Saturday, Andy Farrell hit out at ‘keyboard warriors’ who have been directing abuse at out-halves Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley.

The following day, the ugly side of social media was again making the news as an IRFU post celebrating lock Edwin Edogbo, who debuted against Italy, was flooded with racial abuse in the comments.

Farrell spoke to the media today after naming his team to play this weekend, where the Ireland head coach condemned the abuse directed toward Edogbo, and spoke passionately about how the 23-year-old has handled the week, praising the support group around him.

“Well, first and foremost, it’s all about the player, nothing but about how he is and how it’s affecting him or not,” Farrell said.

“And we’ve had the conversation and he’s fine, thankfully. But it’s obviously disgusting. There’s no need for it in society. I didn’t read it. I don’t want to read it, I don’t want to give people anything to even think that I’m even commenting on some of the stuff that has been said really because they certainly don’t deserve that.

“But as far as I’m concerned, Edwin’s fine, he’s strong, he’s been brought up in the right way.

“We met his family last week, his mother and his two brothers and his sister. His father couldn’t make it because he works all hours God sends as an A&E nurse there down in Cork, which says it all.

“So he’s made of the right stuff, and that’s why he’s able to just crack on and ignore all the BS.”

Edogbo impressed off the bench against Italy, but has not been included in the 23 to face England on Saturday.

Joe McCarthy and James Ryan are the starting locks. There is no recognised second row cover on the Ireland bench, but Tadhg Beirne, who starts in the back row, can cover the position.

“We’ve got some good players who are used to pushing in the scrum in the second row,” Farrell said.

“Any type of unit like Edwin is going to be quite dominant in that department. I suppose the occasion, when you’re coming on as a newish player in a big game like that at Twickenham, are you going to have it in your legs in the last 10 minutes or not?

“There’s a difference there in that regard, but I suppose Joe McCarthy’s big enough and strong enough. We’ve certainly got a determined pack this week to make sure that that area is attacked from us.”