IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell believes new call-ups Ciarán Frawley and Dan Sheehan are ready to feature immediately over the course of the upcoming November Tests.

The uncapped 23-year-old Leinster pair have been included in Farrell’s squad for the first time ahead of the clashes with Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina next month in Dublin.

Hooker Sheehan has impressed with his athleticism, while inside centre Frawley has a creative skillset and can also play at out-half or fullback.

Farrell says both players are options to feature in the coming weeks.

“They wouldn’t be picked in the squad if we didn’t think they could play,” said Farrell. “Obviously working with them for the first time is always great for them and for us – for us to see where they’re at and to see how they deal with the pressures.

“International preparation is completely different for boys coming in and having 12 days to get ready for a game with new terminology, new calls, new team-mates, etc.

“Some people can cope with that better than others, so we’re finding that out about them but what I’ve seen over the last two days is that they’re bright lads. They get things pretty quickly and have settled in very well.”

Frawley has impressed in the number 12 shirt for Leinster, offering strong decision-making and distribution skills, meaning he could offer something different for Ireland too.

“He’s more of a ball-playing 12 who obviously can play 10 as well,” said Farrell. “He has a smart way of dealing with things. He makes good decisions.

“He’s got time on the ball where he’s able to help himself make good decisions because he’s seen the pictures before and felt it all before, and he seems a smart player.”

Jamie Osborne featured for the Ireland U20s over the summer. Source: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

Farrell has also included 19-year-old Leinster centre/fullback Jamie Osborne and 21-year-old Munster lock Thomas Ahern in the Ireland camp as ‘development players’, allowing them to get a taste of the set-up.

Both are regarded as major prospects for the future by their provinces and, clearly, the national team.

“I said to the two of them that they’ve got to embrace the week,” said Farrell. “They’re in with us for a week for a reason – to help them progress in their game. They’ve certainly hit the ground running.

“They’re asking the right questions, they’ve fitted in with the rest of the squad, everyone else has embraced them as well and hopefully the reason why we do this is that they go back to their provinces and we see the desperation in wanting more from their careers, and the sooner we see that the better it is for everyone.”

