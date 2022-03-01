Farrell releases 11 players from Ireland's Six Nations camp for URC action

ANDY FARRELL HAS released 11 players from his Ireland squad ahead of this weekend’s United Rugby Championship fixtures, with the Ireland head coach retaining a 27-man group for a two day camp in Dublin.
As part of that two day mini camp, Farrell’s squad will train with the Ireland U20s at an open session in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.
Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Porter both remain with the Ireland squad having picked up injuries in Sunday’s win over Italy.
Henshaw is set to continue the graduated return to play process after being removed for a HIA against the Azzurri.
Meanwhile Porter, who limped off after rolling his ankle early in the second half, will have his training load managed as Ireland turn their attention to the 12 March trip to play England.
Tom O’Toole will also continue to rehab his hamstring strain at Ulster.
Iain Henderson will look to get some minutes with Ulster having missed the Italy game due to a positive Covid test.
The 11 players who have been released to their provinces are as follows:
Connacht – Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan
Leinster – Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Molony
Munster – Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes
Ulster – Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume, Nick Timoney
Ireland Mini-Camp Training Squad
Forwards:
Ryan Baird (Leinster) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 21 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 28 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster) 25 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster) 15 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 55 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 114 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster) 24 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 46 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 82 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 43 caps
James Ryan (Leinster) 42 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 5 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 4 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 38 caps
Backs:
Bundee Aki (Connacht) 35 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster) 30 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster) 29 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 15 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 10 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster) 1 cap
Conor Murray (Munster) 94 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 40 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 55 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 18 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 103 caps
