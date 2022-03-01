Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 1 March 2022
Farrell releases 11 players from Ireland's Six Nations camp for URC action

Loosehead prop Andrew Porter will stay with the Ireland squad but have his training load managed due to a rolled ankle.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 10:12 AM
18 minutes ago
Iain Henderson has returned to Ulster.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ANDY FARRELL HAS released 11 players from his Ireland squad ahead of this weekend’s United Rugby Championship fixtures, with the Ireland head coach retaining a 27-man group for a two day camp in Dublin.

As part of that two day mini camp, Farrell’s squad will train with the Ireland U20s at an open session in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Porter both remain with the Ireland squad having picked up injuries in Sunday’s win over Italy.

Henshaw is set to continue the graduated return to play process after being removed for a HIA against the Azzurri.

Meanwhile Porter, who limped off after rolling his ankle early in the second half, will have his training load managed as Ireland turn their attention to the 12 March trip to play England.

Tom O’Toole will also continue to rehab his hamstring strain at Ulster.

Iain Henderson will look to get some minutes with Ulster having missed the Italy game due to a positive Covid test.

The 11 players who have been released to their provinces are as follows:

Connacht – Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan

Leinster – Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Molony

Munster – Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes

Ulster – Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume, Nick Timoney

Ireland Mini-Camp Training Squad

Forwards:

Ryan Baird (Leinster) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 21 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 28 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster) 25 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster) 15 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 55 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 114 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 24 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 46 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 82 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 43 caps

James Ryan (Leinster) 42 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 5 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 4 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 38 caps

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 35 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster) 30 caps 

Andrew Conway (Munster) 29 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 15 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 10 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Munster) 94 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 40 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 55 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 18 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 103 caps  

 

