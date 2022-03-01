Farrell releases 11 players from Ireland's Six Nations camp for URC action

ANDY FARRELL HAS released 11 players from his Ireland squad ahead of this weekend’s United Rugby Championship fixtures, with the Ireland head coach retaining a 27-man group for a two day camp in Dublin.

As part of that two day mini camp, Farrell’s squad will train with the Ireland U20s at an open session in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Porter both remain with the Ireland squad having picked up injuries in Sunday’s win over Italy.

Henshaw is set to continue the graduated return to play process after being removed for a HIA against the Azzurri.

Meanwhile Porter, who limped off after rolling his ankle early in the second half, will have his training load managed as Ireland turn their attention to the 12 March trip to play England.

Tom O’Toole will also continue to rehab his hamstring strain at Ulster.

Iain Henderson will look to get some minutes with Ulster having missed the Italy game due to a positive Covid test.

The 11 players who have been released to their provinces are as follows:

Connacht – Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan

Leinster – Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Molony

Munster – Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes

Ulster – Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume, Nick Timoney

Ireland Mini-Camp Training Squad

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster) 8 caps Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 21 caps Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 28 caps Jack Conan (Leinster) 25 caps Caelan Doris (Leinster) 15 caps Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 55 caps Cian Healy (Leinster) 114 caps Rob Herring (Ulster) 24 caps Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 46 caps Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 82 caps Andrew Porter (Leinster) 43 caps James Ryan (Leinster) 42 caps Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 5 caps Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 4 caps Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 38 caps Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 35 caps Joey Carbery (Munster) 30 caps Andrew Conway (Munster) 29 caps Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 15 caps Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps James Lowe (Leinster) 10 caps Michael Lowry (Ulster) 1 cap Conor Murray (Munster) 94 caps Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 40 caps Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 55 caps Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 18 caps Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 103 caps

