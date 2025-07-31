'Josh has epitomised what it takes to be a Lion' - Farrell

WITH ANDY FARRELL using 27 players across the three Tests, 12 of his original Lions squad are set to end this tour of Australia without getting a shot against the Wallabies.

Tomos Williams and Elliot Daly were forced home with injuries before the Tests started, while Garry Ringrose was ruled out of all three Wallabies clashes due to concussion and Mack Hansen’s foot injury has denied him a Test chance.

Fin Smith, Henry Pollock, Duhan van der Merwe, Scott Cummings, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Pierre Schoeman, Finlay Bealham, and Josh van der Flier are the others without Test caps on this tour.

A further four players – Ben White, Jamie George, Jamie Osborne, and Thomas Clarkson – were late call-ups and remain with the group now.

There’s plenty of talent in that group but only one former World Rugby player of the year in van der Flier, who has been a key figure in Ireland’s success under Farrell.

It must have been a tough conversation letting van der Flier know he had missed out again this week, all the more so with the Lions opting for a 6/2 bench split.

But Farrell insisted that van der Flier remains the ultimate team player.

“Josh has epitomised what it takes to be a Lions tourist,” said Farrell.

“Him, like the rest of the guys who haven’t put the shirt on as far as the Test matches are concerned is disappointed but at the same time delighted. The conversation I had with him over the last three or four weeks, and obviously there have been many conversations with everyone, it is just about the nature of the position and how competitive that is and the balance of the back row.

Josh van der Flier has missed out on a Test cap. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“He knows exactly what we think of him and his response to all that has always been to train the house down and prepare the team as best he could and the other thing he said after his disappointment yesterday would have been that he has had the time of his life.

“It says everything about the man.”

There were calls from some quarters for Farrell to mix up his selection for this third Test given that the series has already been won, but there are just two changes to the Lions’ starting XV as James Ryan and Blair Kinghorn come into the team.

Farrell has been clear that all he’s thinking about is a 3-0 series clean sweep.

“That’s the quality that we’re chasing,” said Farrell.

“I don’t think you should shy away from challenging each other and if you don’t get there, then hopefully it’s somewhere near. It sets the mentality in my mind of what delivering means and you’ve always got a level to aim at.”

Whatever happens this weekend, Farrell will be the favourite to resume his role as Lions head coach for the tour to New Zealand in 2029.

Asked about the prospect of going for the Lions job again in the future, Farrell didn’t commit. But he didn’t shut the possibility down either.

“Would I? Give me a break, would you?” said Farrell

“Let me get through Saturday. Honestly, for me it has been absolutely brilliant. I have absolutely loved every single minute and I knew I would because I just love everything that the Lions is about.

“Thinking about the future is not something that is on my mind until I get home and have a bit of reflection on the whole thing.”

Andy Farrell in the rain at Lions training on Wednesday. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

But Farrell is certain that the Lions will continue to tour Australia.

There has been some discussion in the media that the Lions should look to new places for future tours because the Wallabies aren’t the force of old, but Farrell shut that down.

“I don’t think it was ever off the agenda in my opinion,” said Farrell.

“Every single team, country, province, has their ups and downs, but Australia – the sporting nation that they are – are always going to come back. That on the weekend is no surprise to us, and why we expect them to be better.

‘Have a look at the year they’ve got coming up. They’re going to be a force to be reckoned with 100% with all their experiences come the World Cup in 2027.

“It would be tragic not to tour here. We’ve had a blast. To me, it’s insulting to talk about it in that kind of way.”