'It might take one or two beers but the lads will be unbelievably proud'

LIONS BOSS ANDY Farrell said his players would be able to quickly shake off the frustration of losing the last Test against the Wallabies in Sydney, having already claimed the series last weekend.

The Lions had targeted a 3-0 clean sweep following last weekend’s series-clinching success in Melbourne but suffered a 22-12 defeat to Joe Schmidt’s excellent Wallabies side on a madcap occasion at Accor Stadium.

“There is going to be frustration there,” said Farrell. “We said all along we wanted to win every game but the best team won on the night today.

“I have just said to the lads that on reflection it might take one, it might take two beers, but they will be unbelievably proud of what they achieved throughout this tour.

“We all know how hard it is to be successful on a Lions tour against a good side like Australia, and they are a good side, they proved that over the series so on reflection, when we get a bit of time to ourselves tonight and tomorrow, we will be unbelievably proud of what we have achieved.”

The game in Sydney was chaotic from the off, with torrential downpours throughout, but things turned bizarre early in the second half when the game was suspended due to lightning in the area.

38 minutes passed before the match got going again.

“We were trying to work out what the rules were and what was going to happen,” said Farrell.

“At one stage it looked like it was going be 45 minutes, then it was pulled back to 30 minutes.

There was a long break in play in Sydney. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“There were updates constantly coming in but the lads stayed relaxed enough, had five minutes of a warm-up and got the show back on the road. What came off the back of that is Australia hit the ground running and thoroughly deserved their win.”

Lions out-half Finn Russell was spotted on his mobile phone at one stage during the break and the Wallabies came back onto the field for their warm-up around five minutes before the Lions but Farrell said it was “utter rubbish” to suggest that Schmidt’s side were more ready to restart.

“We agreed on 10 minutes for the warm-up and through our advice from our experts in that field, we only made the call to come out five minutes before and stay out there so that we would be ready to go,” said Farrell.

Farrell was disappointed that his side overplayed with ball in hand, most notably for the “try that broke the camel’s back” when Max Jorgsensen picked up a dropped ball from Bundee Aki to race away and score.

He also pinpointed the Wallabies’ lineout defence as crucial, with Nick Frost laying waste to the Lions in that area.

Of course, it didn’t help that the Lions lost starting locks Maro Itoje and James Ryan in the first half, but Farrell wasn’t making excuses. He underlined again that the best team won, while also saying that Ryan was feeling OK after being stretchered off following a heavy blow to the head.

“He’s up and talking,” said Farrell of Ryan. “He was out there for a good few minutes but he’s back up and in good spirits. Hopefully, he’s going to be fine.”

The Lions squad celebrate in Sydney. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell repeated that he believes the manner in which people spoke down about the Wallabies and even suggested the Lions should not come back to Australia in the future was “insulting” to Aussie rugby.

Farrell won’t be involved with the Lions for the next trip Down Under, of course, but the Ireland boss is the firm favourite to lead the tour to New Zealand in 2029.

He as good as confirmed that he’d be interested.

“Everyone knows what I think about this concept,” said Farrell.

“I suppose that says it all. I love everything that the Lions is about and I’ve thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed the last eight weeks. There’s always ups and there’s always downs but the inner circle is a special place to be.

“Read into that what you want but I suppose four years, there’s a long time between drinks, isn’t there?”