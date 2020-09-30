BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 30 September 2020
Advertisement

Friend 'surprised, disappointed' by warm-up woes as Connacht ramp up to face Glasgow

“I know we’ve got the talent,” Friend said as he looked back on a heavy A inter-pro loss to Munster, “to me it’s a mental thing.”

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 6:28 AM
52 minutes ago 567 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5217766
Finlay Bealham, Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty and Tiernan O'Halloran were among a very strong Connacht Eagles line-up last weekend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Finlay Bealham, Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty and Tiernan O'Halloran were among a very strong Connacht Eagles line-up last weekend.
Finlay Bealham, Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty and Tiernan O'Halloran were among a very strong Connacht Eagles line-up last weekend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

INTER-PROVINCIAL A matches carry only as much currency as you invest in them. And Andy Friend laid a fair chunk of good silverware on the table last weekend under the Eagles banner against Munster A.

The southern province played a strong hand themselves, but to lose 49-12 a week from the beginning of a new season was a painful watch for Friend.

“I was really surprised, really disappointed,” said the Australian.

“If we rock up to any team with that sort of attitude then we’re going to walk away with our tails between our legs.”

A suspected concussion for Ultan Dillane added injury to the insult, but as he prepares to welcome Glasgow to an empty Sportsground on Saturday (kick-off 17.15), Friend signalled that he won’t accept a similar drop off in intensity over the weeks ahead.

He laments that he did not see the performance coming as they suffered a third straight defeats to a Munster side in various guises. The Pro14 encounter was easily written off due to two red cards, the first inter-pro match was a close-run thing, but to ship 49 points was an utterly deflating watch.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I know we’ve got the talent. To me it’s not a talent thing, to me it’s a mental thing.

We talked to the players about being confident, clear and calm about your role. Did we do that last week? No. And we didn’t have that fight and hunger which to me is synonymous about a Connacht jersey.

“We didn’t give up, but we were guilty of not working hard enough on Saturday. That’s just so foreign to us.”

The western province’s efforts to bounce back would no doubt be aided by the presence of a battle-hardened, homegrown stalwart Eoin McKeon yesterday announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 29.

“He’s a great team man and a very talented footballer. He’s a Galway man, Connacht pride themselves on their homegrown players, and he’s certainly left a legacy there in terms of what he’s contributed to Connacht rugby,” said Friend.

eoin-mckeon-dejected-after-the-game McKeon walks off after Connacht's loss to Toulouse in January. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“It’s always sad when you see somebody choosing to hang up their boots when you still believe he’s got something there to show.

“But Eoin obviously has had a lot of time to think about that, he’s an intelligent man off the field and I know he has big aspirations for life after rugby too so I’m sure he’s going to be fine.

“He can walk away very proud of what he has given ro Connacht Rugby.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie