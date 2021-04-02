Friend insists Connacht out to break 'hoodoos' as he names side for Welford Road

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED an experienced side for their European Challenge Cup showdown with Leicester Tigers at Welford Road tomorrow night.

Paul Boyle captains the side in the number 8 jersey in the absence of the suspended Jarrad Butler.

Ultan Dillane partners the in-form Gavin Thornbury in the second row while Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, make up an experienced tight five.

Tom Daly and Sean O’Brien are at centre for the third game on the trot while Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty are named in a familiar half-back partnership again.

“We had difficult decisions to make across the park with our starting XV,” said head coach Andy Friend. “It’s a testament to our squad that we’ve got a really strong bench while others will miss out entirely, and that’s what you want going into knock-out European rugby.

“It’s no secret that the Connacht record in Europe needs to improve, but this is a group of players that know how to break hoodoos on the road. Leicester Tigers in Welford Road is one of the great challenges in European rugby and I have full confidence in the squad to get the win and really put us in the mix for silverware at the end of the season.”

Connacht

15. John Porch

14. Alex Wootton

13. Sean O’Brien

12. Tom Daly

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle (C)

Replacements

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Oisin Dowling

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Caolin Blade

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Peter Sullivan

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look back on the Pro14 final and ahead to the provinces’ European knockout games.