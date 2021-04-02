BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 2 April 2021
Advertisement

Friend insists Connacht out to break 'hoodoos' as he names side for Welford Road

It’s a showdown with Leicester tomorrow night.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Apr 2021, 12:50 PM
57 minutes ago 1,337 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5399457
Denis Buckley at Connacht training this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Denis Buckley at Connacht training this week.
Denis Buckley at Connacht training this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED an experienced side for their European Challenge Cup showdown with Leicester Tigers at Welford Road tomorrow night.

Paul Boyle captains the side in the number 8 jersey in the absence of the suspended Jarrad Butler.

Ultan Dillane partners the in-form Gavin Thornbury in the second row while Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, make up an experienced tight five.

Tom Daly and Sean O’Brien are at centre for the third game on the trot while Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty are named in a familiar half-back partnership again.

“We had difficult decisions to make across the park with our starting XV,” said head coach Andy Friend. “It’s a testament to our squad that we’ve got a really strong bench while others will miss out entirely, and that’s what you want going into knock-out European rugby.

“It’s no secret that the Connacht record in Europe needs to improve, but this is a group of players that know how to break hoodoos on the road. Leicester Tigers in Welford Road is one of the great challenges in European rugby and I have full confidence in the squad to get the win and really put us in the mix for silverware at the end of the season.”

Connacht 

15. John Porch  

14. Alex Wootton  

13. Sean O’Brien  

12. Tom Daly  

11. Matt Healy  

10. Jack Carty  

9. Kieran Marmion  

1. Denis Buckley   

2. Dave Heffernan  

3. Finlay Bealham  

4. Ultan Dillane  

5. Gavin Thornbury 

6. Eoghan Masterson 

7. Conor Oliver 

8. Paul Boyle  (C)

Replacements

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

16. Shane Delahunt 

17. Jordan Duggan 

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy 

19. Oisin Dowling 

20. Abraham Papali’i  

21. Caolin Blade 

22. Conor Fitzgerald 

23. Peter Sullivan 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look back on the Pro14 final and ahead to the provinces’ European knockout games.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie