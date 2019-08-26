This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo legend Andy Moran announces retirement from inter-county football

‘I left the WhatsApp group last night and it sounds silly, but that was the toughest moment of it all.’

By Gavin Cooney Monday 26 Aug 2019, 6:40 PM
19 minutes ago 3,503 Views 4 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MAYO LEGEND ANDY Moran has announced his retirement from inter-county football. 

Moran revealed the news to Richie Sadlier on Second Captains’ Player’s Chair

“My career is finished as of yesterday, to be honest”, Moran revealed. 

“We had a conversation with James [Horan] yesterday and let him know it was finished, so I am now refocusing.

“My mind is clear now, I can think what is my next step and what I want to get into. I left the WhatsApp group last night. I have had some great memories and made some great friends, and it sounds silly, but that was the toughest moment of it all.” 

Moran won eight Connacht senior titles with Mayo, and he came exasperatingly close to All-Ireland success, ultimately losing six finals in 2004, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017. He also won a National League title with Mayo earlier this year. 

He was the Footballer of the Year in 2017, the same year as he won a second All-Star award to go along with his recognition in 2012. 

More to follow

