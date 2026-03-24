Andy Robertson: Salah deserves send-off that reflects his status as Liverpool's greatest player

ANDY ROBERTSON HAS hailed the departing Mohamed Salah as Liverpool’s “greatest” player.

News of Salah’s exit at the end of the season broke out of the blue on Tuesday evening, signalling the end of an illustrious nine-year partnership between the Egyptian and the Anfield club.

With 255 goals in 435 appearances, the 33-year-old will depart as the Reds’ third highest goalscorer behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

And Robertson, who signed for the club in the same transfer window in 2017, led the dressing room tributes.

Posting on Instagram, the Scotland international wrote: “Mohamed, thank you.

“Nine of the best years of our lives with amazing memories on and off the pitch. Watching you become the best at what you do and become one of the best to ever have worn the Liverpool shirt has been a joy to watch and be part of.

“Your mentality is second to none and a lot of people could take note. You have pushed yourself every single day and always demanded more from yourself and others. A pleasure sharing the pitch with you for so long but even more so being able to call you a friend.

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“You deserve a send-off that reflects your status at LFC – the greatest. Second to none.”

The exact circumstances behind the decision have yet to become revealed, with the role of manager Arne Slot unclear, but former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock has suggested the Dutchman could find himself following Salah out of the club if results go badly in the coming weeks.

“Do they have a replacement now in the squad? No they don’t, absolutely not,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“Whether it’s Arne Slot or a new manager (who has to find one), we’ll have to wait and see. That’s another thing that’s up for debate. If Liverpool crash out of the Champions League to Paris St Germain in the next few weeks and they don’t win against Manchester City in the FA Cup, suddenly things look a lot bleaker.

“It won’t just be Mohamed Salah they’re looking for a replacement for, it will be the manager.”

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood offered a more optimistic take, suggesting the news could help Liverpool provide a perfect send-off.

“I think it will galvanize them, I think they need something. I’m sure he love to leave with a trophy,” he told Sky Sports News.

“The best Liverpool side is still capable of winning the Champions League and wouldn’t it be great if Mo Salah was able to leave them with that. They’ll want to give him a fantastic send off between now and the end of the season.”