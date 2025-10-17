'It ends the same, with me and a trophy' – Postecoglou defiant despite Forest slump

ANGE POSTECOGLOU SAYS that if he is given time at a club it always ends “with me and a trophy” as he fights to save his job at Nottingham Forest.

The Australian, whose team host Chelsea on Saturday, has failed to win any of his first seven games since taking charge at Forest last month.

The two-time European champions, who finished seventh last year under former boss Nuno Espirito Santo, are languishing 17th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

Former Celtic and Tottenham boss Postecoglou has already faced calls from fans for his sacking, but has so far retained the support of Forest’s hierarchy.

With questions swirling over his future despite just five weeks in the job, he is confident that his story at Forest will end in the same way as his previous jobs: with a trophy.

Last season he won the Europa League with Tottenham, in his second season in charge, though a terrible league campaign cost him his job.

“All I’ve heard since I’ve finished at Tottenham is that we finished 17th last year,” said Postecoglou.

“So if you look at it from that prism of we finished 17th then, yeah, I’m a failed manager who’s lucky to get another opportunity.

“But maybe I’m a manager that if you give them time, the story always ends the same. At all my previous clubs it ends the same — with me and a trophy.”

He added: “I am trying to change the way we play. The players are adapting, but there’s inconsistency in there.

“The flip side of that is that I’m still really excited about the opportunity here. I’ve got a group of young players who are willing to change, which is the first thing, and I’m heading down that road.”

– © AFP 2025