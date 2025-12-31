'What better change to come to Belfast' - Angus Bell embracing the Ulster challenge

THOUGH IT IS only a seven-month sabbatical at Ulster, Angus Bell wants to make his mark at the province and absorb all he can from the experience of northern hemisphere rugby.

The dynamic Wallaby loosehead prop is ambitious to further himself in the game but also be challenged in different environments whether with an entirely new squad of players or in dealing with Ulster’s artificial surface and, of course, the cold weather.

“I just wanted some change and what better change to come to Belfast and be part of a really good team, a growing team,” said the 25-year-old who returns to the Waratahs after this season.

“What better way to test yourself than come to the URC and play in a different sort of competition and just experience something different.

Advertisement

“And I guess now it’s about keep getting better, keep experiencing new things, hence why the change to Ulster and trying to be that world-class prop or be the best prop in the world. That’s the goal,” he pointed out.

“And now that I am settled in,” said Bell, who hooked up with Ulster after the November Test series, “it’s just about playing really good footie and enjoying the experiences with those guys and the best part about that is you can win rugby (games) and build memories.

“My goal, personally, is to have an impact on the team, build relationships with different players, and make the team better.

“If you were here for any other reason, then it’s not the right reason.”

Despite a heavy workload of games prior to arriving at the Affidea Stadium, both Bell and Ulster are naturally keen to involve him as much as possible with, so far, the Sydney native being part of every match squad and he is expected to be in Richie Murphy’s plans for Friday’s home interprovincial with Munster.

“It’s been awesome, I’ve really enjoyed the games and the competition and obviously the interpros (against Leinster and Connacht) have been so intense and so different to what I’m used to.

“I didn’t really feel like I needed a break (from playing), it’s been really good.

“The only thing I’ve got to get used to is the astro turf, I’m not quite used to that just yet, and the cold, but, look, it’s been good.

“There are a lot of young guys and a serious amount of talent here.”