Ireland hockey trio of World Cup silver medalists announce international retirement

THREE MEMBERS OF the Ireland hockey team who famously won a silver medal at the 2018 World Cup, have announced their international retirements.

Deirdre Duke, Anna O’Flanagan and Chloe Watkins were all part of the side who reached the World Cup final where they were defeated by the Netherlands and returned to a hero’s welcome in Ireland.

They were also part of the Ireland squad who made history by qualifying for a first-ever Olympics after a thrilling sudden death shootout against Canada over a two-leg qualifier in Dublin in 2019. Ireland finished in 10th place at the Tokyo Olympics.

Duke, who made her debut in 2013, played 173 times for Ireland. She was also a member of the Ireland team that won the Women’s EuroHockey Championship II, defeating the Czech Republic 5-0 in the final.

O’Flanagan is Ireland’s all-time record goal-scorer following a career which included 220 international appearances and 89 goals for her country.

Watkins made her international bow in 2010 against Scotland, just one month after completing her Leaving Cert, going on to play 242 times for Ireland. She scored during that shootout against Canada in the Olympic qualifier which helped Ireland book their ticket to Tokyo and revealed in 2020 that she had undergone surgery after she experienced heart palpitations at a training camp in South Africa.

She recovered in time to be included in the squad for the 2021 Olympics.

