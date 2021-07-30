Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

Annalise Murphy: 'I can't see myself going on for another Olympics'

A silver medalist in Rio, Murphy won’t go for a fourth Games, she says.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Jul 2021, 1:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,615 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5510307

ANNALISE MURPHY HAS says it’s unlikely she’ll sail for Ireland in Paris in 2024, in what would be her fourth Olympic Games.

The Dubliner – a silver medalist in Rio five years ago — mounted a hugely admirable fightback after a tough start to her week in Tokyo, but failed to qualify for the Laser Radial medal race earlier.

“I’m really proud of myself, I managed to make it to three Olympics,” Murphy told RTE’s Joe Stack. “That’s something I never even thought I’d achieve.

“Of course, in London having this dream first Olympics and just messing it up at the end. And then being able to come back in Rio and everything was against me in a light-wind regatta and really to pull it out of the bag.

“And I came here to this event thinking this was going to be my chance to get a gold medal and it wasn’t. But I’ve managed to win races in all three Olympics I’ve gone to, so that’s pretty good. I’m going back to college to do an MBA in September so I’m hoping that my brain hasn’t completely turned to mush and it only knows sailing knowledge and nothing else.

“And I always find it hard to have a work-life balance, I’ve just been obsessed with trying to train more and be the best I can possibly be, so I’m looking forward to being able to take it down a knotch and live a little bit of a more chilled out life.”

The future of Irish sailing is bright though, according to Murphy, and she’s keen to help the next generation make their mark in the sport.

“I can’t see myself going on for another Olympics,” she continued. “We’ve got Aoife (Hopkins) and Eve (McMahon), two great young girls coming up through the system, and I really want to help them out. And I think in three years’ time they’re going to be in a prime position to be good contenders for Paris 2024.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I hope I can give them some of my knowledge and maybe they can surpass all of my achievements, that would be the dream.”

“It would have been nice to finish on a high but I’m really proud of what I’ve managed to achieve,” Murphy  added.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Rassie’s antics and look ahead to the second Lions-Springboks Test.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie