'Fingers crossed he will be our player for the season' - Coleman hopeful Everton can keep Gordon

EVERTON CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman is hopeful the club can fend off Chelsea’s interest in 21-year-old forward Anthony Gordon.

Gordon, who made his Premier League debut for Everton in January 2020, became a regular under Rafael Benitez and then Frank Lampard last season, scoring four goals in 35 games as the club narrowly avoided relegation. He has started both games thus far this season, but is subject to strong interest from Chelsea, who have had a €53 million (£45 million) bid rejected by Everton.

The anticipation is that Chelsea will return with an improved offer for Gordon, but Everton are desperate to keep him.

Advertisement

Coleman’s outlook is the same.

“He is a very talented guy, you want to keep your best players”, Coleman told The42. “Those decisions are above my head, but Anthony is a talented player, very fast, and loves Everton. Fingers crossed he will be our player for the season but we will wait and see how that plays out. He really stood up last season when things were tough: not so much even what he can do at the attacking end of the pitch but just his work-rate and commitment to help keep us in the Premier League.”

Coleman also heaped praise on the defenders Everton have recruited during the summer.

“The lads we have brought in, [Conor] Cody and [James] Tarkowski, in terms of every aspect, not just on the pitch, in the dressing room and around the place. It’s great to see those types of characters come in. It’s something we have needed at this club, and the manager has addressed very quickly.”

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Seamus Coleman launches SPAR’s Better Choices campaign.

The club captain has returned to fitness and is in contention to face Nottingham Forest this weekend, having had surgery on a hernia issue during the off-season. Coleman carried the issue through Everton’s final games of the season, and then aggravated it playing for Ireland against Armenia in the Nations League in June. Having missed a chunk of pre-season, Coleman played 45 minutes for the U21 side on the day the Premier League returned, and was an unused substitute for Saturday’s loss to Aston Villa.

He says Everton’s season ambition is certainly to improve on the last campaign but he is not looking beyond this weekend.

“Ambitions for the season? Without being boring and I know it is boring and cliched, it’s Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Every game is so much harder than it was five, six, seven years ago. Every team is improving, they are getting better coached.”

Seamus Coleman was speaking to launch SPAR’s Better Choices campaign, which is now available in stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.spar.ie