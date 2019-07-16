Irish striker Anthony Stokes signs for second division club in Turkey

Stokes has signed a two-year deal with the second division side.

Stokes has signed a two-year deal with the second division side.

IRISH STRIKER ANTHONY Stokes has signed for Turkish side Adana Demirspor, the club has announced.

This will be the 11th club of the 30-year-old’s career.

The move follows an unsettled period for Stokes in which he left Greek side Apollo Smyrni after failing to turn up for training in 2018. The club said at the time that he was in breach of his contract and Stokes departed the side after just four appearances.

He joined up with Iranian side Tractor Sazi later in the year but has been a free agent since a dispute over wages, according to a report in the Edinburgh News.

Adana Demirspor play in the TFF First League, which is the second division competition in Turkey. They finished in sixth place on the table this season.

Stokes, who has made nine appearances for Ireland, has also spent time at Blackburn, Sunderland and Celtic throughout his career.

He also had three stints with Hibernian, with his latest spell coming to an end after only six months. Then manager Neil Lennon heavily criticised his behaviour at the time before parting ways with the Dublin native.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!