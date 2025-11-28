Antoine Dupont returns to Top 14 action after eight-month lay-off

FRANCE SUPERSTAR ANTOINE Dupont will make his long-awaited return to action on Saturday when his league-leading Toulouse side host Racing 92 in the French Top 14.

Scrum-half Dupont suffered a serious knee injury against Ireland in the Six Nations in March and is set to be on bench for this weekend’s game at Stade Ernest Wallon.

The 29-year-old Olympic gold medallist has been training since October and has missed the 24-time French champions’ impressive start to the campaign.

They have won seven of their 10 outings and stand two points clear of Pau.

“Straight away, he found his footing again,” Toulouse assistant coach Jean Bouilhou told reporters on Friday.

“He’s such a talented player, at the highest level. He also has a form of authority over our gameplan.

“I think he’ll get back his best quickly,” the former flanker added.

Advertisement

Dupont makes a second return from a similar knee issue he suffered in 2018, when he scored a hat-trick on his first start back.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Bouilhou said.

“I can’t really tell you what will happen in the match or in future matches, I can just talk about what I’ve seen in training.

“I haven’t seen a drop in quality compared to last year.

“We’re quite reassured to see him, in that regard.”

On Thursday, Toulouse suffered a blow to their hopes of defending their Top 14 title, losing utility back Juan Cruz Mallia for the rest of the season.

Argentina’s Mallia sustained a serious knee injury during last Sunday’s loss to England, leaving the six-time Champions Cup winners without a key part of their backline, who can cover numerous positions.

“Juanchi is a big loss for the squad,” Bouilhou said of the 29-year-old.

“He’s an extraordinary player, who brings energy and makes other players better.”

The weekend’s encounter will also mark Tonga centre Pita Ahki’s final appearance for Les Rouge et Noir, before he rejoins the Blues in New Zealand.

Ahki, 33, has won five Top 14 titles and two Champions Cup crowns during his eight-year stay in the south-west of France.

“I think there’s a part of me that doesn’t want to accept that he’s going to be gone,” Toulouse’s USA prop David Ainu’u told reporters as he fought back the tears.

“It will be bizarre to come back next week and he won’t be there.”

Elsewhere, second in the table Pau host Ronan O’Gara’s sixth-placed La Rochelle.

– © AFP 2025