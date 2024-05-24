Munster confirm Antoine Frisch will join Toulon at end of season

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Antoine Frisch will leave the province at the end of the season and join French side Toulon.

Frisch had been heavily linked with a move to France since his surprise call-up to Fabien Gatlhié’s France squad during the Six Nations.

Frisch joined Munster from Bristol on a three-year deal in 2022 and has played 39 times for the province to date, scoring nine tries.

The centre qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandmother and was part of the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in 2022, however he never received a call-up to Andy Farrell’s senior squad.

Frisch was not capped by France during the Six Nations but last month the player told L’Equipe that he intended to represent the country of his birth.

The 27-year-old could be part of France’s tour to South America this summer, with Galthié set to leave his frontline players at home.

“Antoine has been a fantastic addition since joining from Bristol in 2022 and there are a huge few weeks to come before he departs with our best wishes,” read a Munster statement.

“Antoine announced himself to Munster supporters on his first start with an excellent performance against South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November 2022.

“He went on to play a key role in Munster’s URC title win last season and scored three tries in 19 appearances that included starts in the quarter-final, semi-final and final.

“He has already scored six tries in 21 appearances so far this campaign with his good form earning a call-up to France’s Six Nations squad in March.”

Earlier this week, Munster confirmed Connacht centre Tom Farrell would be making the move to Thomond Park this summer.