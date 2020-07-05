This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This sensational Griezmann chip was the highlight of Barcelona's win

Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1 to cut Madrid’s lead at the top.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 10:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,622 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5142290

Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN SCORED this sensational chip as Barcelona cut Real Madrid’s La Liga lead to four points once again.

After Real beat Athletic Bilbao earlier on Sunday, it fell to Barcelona to beat fifth-placed Villarreal to keep the pressure on their perennial rivals.

It took just three minutes for the visitors to take the lead when Jordi Alba’s cross was turned by Pau Torres into his own net.

But Villarreal were back on level terms just 11 minutes later when Gerard Moreno was on hand to score after Santi Cazorla’s initial shot was saved.

Luis Suarez restored Barcelona’s lead within two minutes before Griezmann made it 3-1 on the stroke of half time.

Lionel Messi had a goal chalked off by VAR for offside on 69 minutes before Ansu Fati wrapped up the win four minutes from time.

