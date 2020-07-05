This sensational Griezmann chip was the highlight of Barcelona's win

Messi's lay off 😍



Griezmann's chip 🤤



Another ridiculous goal from Barca! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ICj0MrLVHN — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 5, 2020

Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN SCORED this sensational chip as Barcelona cut Real Madrid’s La Liga lead to four points once again.

After Real beat Athletic Bilbao earlier on Sunday, it fell to Barcelona to beat fifth-placed Villarreal to keep the pressure on their perennial rivals.

It took just three minutes for the visitors to take the lead when Jordi Alba’s cross was turned by Pau Torres into his own net.

But Villarreal were back on level terms just 11 minutes later when Gerard Moreno was on hand to score after Santi Cazorla’s initial shot was saved.

Luis Suarez restored Barcelona’s lead within two minutes before Griezmann made it 3-1 on the stroke of half time.

Lionel Messi had a goal chalked off by VAR for offside on 69 minutes before Ansu Fati wrapped up the win four minutes from time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!