BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 14 October 2020
Advertisement

Penalty icon Panenka released from hospital after being in intensive care with Covid-19

The Czech football legend became famous after his spot-kick against Germany in the Euro 1976 final.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 1:58 PM
34 minutes ago 838 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5233069
Antonin Panenka [file photo].
Image: Imago/PA Images
Antonin Panenka [file photo].
Antonin Panenka [file photo].
Image: Imago/PA Images

CZECH FOOTBALL LEGEND Antonin Panenka, known for his trademark penalty kick, has been released from hospital after a Covid-19 scare, his former club said Wednesday citing his son.

“I picked up dad at the hospital at 11 am today and took him home,” Tomas Panenka told the website of the Prague-based Bohemians 1905 club of which his father is the president.

A former Bohemians and Rapid Vienna playmaker, the 71-year-old Panenka was put in intensive care in a serious condition last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

“He has now tested negative. He is still suffering from pneumonia, but doctors said he didn’t have to stay in hospital and released him,” Tomas Panenka said.

Panenka gained fame after winning the Euro 1976 final for Czechoslovakia with a cheeky decisive penalty against Germany.

Instead of blasting it into the net, Panenka fooled the diving German keeper Sepp Maier by chipping the ball into the middle of the net.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The technique referred to as a “Panenka” has since been used by greats such as Zinedine Zidane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andrea Pirlo.

The Czech Republic — a successor state to Czechoslovakia alongside Slovakia — currently registers a record growth in Covid-19 infections and ranks among the EU’s worst-affected countries.

The EU member of 10.7 million people had more than 8,000 new cases on Tuesday. Since the March outbreak, it has registered almost 130,000 confirmed cases and 1,106 deaths.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie