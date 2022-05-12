Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 13 May 2022
Advertisement

Antonio Conte tells Mikel Arteta to stop complaining

The visitors knew victory at the home of their rivals would seal a return to Champions League football but they capitulated and slipped to a 3-0 defeat.

By Press Association Thursday 12 May 2022, 11:42 PM
48 minutes ago 883 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5762561
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte applauds on the touchline.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte applauds on the touchline.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte applauds on the touchline.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANTONIO CONTE has told Mikel Arteta to stop complaining and focus on his team after the Arsenal manager appeared to blame the referee for a heavy north London derby defeat at Tottenham.

The visitors knew victory at the home of their rivals would seal a return to Champions League football but they capitulated and slipped to a 3-0 defeat, as well as having Rob Holding sent off, to leave Spurs just a point behind.

Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot with Cedric Soares deemed to have shoved Son Heung-min, who added the third after Kane had doubled the lead before the break.

Holding’s red card was sandwiched between Kane’s goals as the Arsenal defender came out second-best in a tussle with Son.

Speaking after the game, Arteta would not be drawn on his thoughts on referee Paul Tierney, saying: ”I cannot say what I think or I will be suspended.”

He would not add to his opinion but, when asked about Arteta’s take on the decisions from the officials, Conte did not hold back.

“He complains a lot,” the Italian said of Arteta.

“He has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work. He has to continue to work because he’s a very good (coach). To hear someone complain all the time is not so good.

“At Liverpool (on Saturday) do you hear me complain about Fabinho and all the fouls? No. He can take my advice if he wants, but if not I don’t care.

“I listen and he complains a lot. I think that he has to be more focussed on his team and not to complain because he has just started his work. He has to be calm and try to continue to work. To listen to a coach complain a lot of the time is not good.”

Both teams now have two games remaining as the fixture came at a crucial stage of the season, having been rescheduled after Arsenal successfully appealed to the Premier League.

Conte has been unhappy about the postponement and once again hit out at the call as he continued to criticise his north London rivals.

“He (Arteta) complained about the fixtures and that was after Arsenal had an unbelievable postponement with just one Covid case,” he added.

“Now we’re playing at 12pm on Sunday and they don’t play until Monday. We can’t always complain.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Arteta refused to blame his players for what was a surprisingly abject performance and continued to bat away further questions about his view on the game.

“If I say what I think I’m suspended six months,” he said.

“I’m allowed to give my interpretation of what happened but I don’t know how to lie.

“I have two options I can lie to you, or I can be suspended, and I really want to be on the touchline against Newcastle.

“We wanted to play the game and we were so excited to play a game and you’ve seen the team, how it started, the way we were playing and this beautiful occasion was destroyed and unfortunately, we could not enjoy the game that we wanted to play.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie