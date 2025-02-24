Man United loanee Antony to miss Real Madrid game after red in La Liga

MANCHESTER UNITED LOANEE Antony was sent-off in La Liga last night while in action for Real Betis.

Isco struck twice as Real Betis beat Getafe 2-1 to move seventh, beofore winger Antony was sent off for a foolish late tackle from behind.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a strong start to life in Spain but needlessly felled Juan Iglesias after the ball had gone in the 94th minute of the game.

Antony will miss the visit of Real Madrid to Betis’ Benito Villamarin stadium next weekend.

He had made an impressive opening to his time in Spain, scoring in the two previous games for Real Betis in the league, as he netted in their 3-2 loss to Celta Vigo and in their 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

The player is currently on loan until the end off the season, joining from Manchester United at the end of January after a disastrous stint at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old became Man United’s second most expensive player ever when he joined from Ajax in 2022 for £81.3 million (€96 million).

Antony has scored 12 goals in 92 games for United, and has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027.

