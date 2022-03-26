Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 26 March 2022
Advertisement

Antrim prevail in relegation play-off to send Offaly packing to Division 2

Daren Gleeson’s side are staying in Division 1.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 5:16 PM
53 minutes ago 2,170 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5722055
Antrim's Keelan Molloy after the game.
Image: Ben Whitely/INPHO
Antrim's Keelan Molloy after the game.
Antrim's Keelan Molloy after the game.
Image: Ben Whitely/INPHO

OFFALY HAVE SUFFERED relegation to Division 2 of the Allianz Hurling League after losing to Antrim by 3-24 to 2-17 in today’s relegation play-off. 

The Saffrons were deserved winners, prevailing without the services of injured star forward Neil McManus. 

James McNaughton, Keelan Molloy and Ciaran Clarke scored the goals for Antrim as they retained their place in the top flight next season. 

McNaughton’s green flag arrived inside the opening 10 minutes as Antrim continuously  cut through the Faithful rearguard. Molloy struck the net on the stroke of half-time to leave Darren Gleeson’s men 2-11 to 0-12 ahead. 

Michael Fennelly made two half-time changes, bringing on Ciaran Burke and Eimhin Kelly for Adrian Cleary and Liam Langton, and they had the required effect as Offaly hauled themselves back into the contest. Eoghan Cahill struck a goal from a penalty to bring his team back on level terms by the 40th minute. 

Antrim were just a point ahead entering the final quarter, but they finished far stronger. Conal Cunning, Joe Maskey and Molloy helped steer them to a five-point lead. 

Clarke and Cunning added further scores before Offaly’s Joey Keenaghan was sent-off after receiving a second yellow. Antrim surged 10 clear before Cahill struck the net for Offaly with a bullet free from 21m. 

In the dying minutes Clarke restored Antrim’s 10-point cushion with a goaled penalty.

Elsewhere, Westmeath sealed their place in the Division 2A final with a 2-18 to 0-21 defeat of Kerry in Mullingar. Niall Mitchell and Davy Glennon hit the goals for the Lake County in the opening period. They’ll take on Down in next weekend’s final. 

Sligo are into the Division 2B final with a 1-20 to 1-19 semi-final victory against Donegal in Letterkenny. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Mayo lost to Wicklow in the Division 2B relegation play-off, while Armagh saw off Roscommon and Longford defeated Leitrim in the Division 3A and 3B semi-finals respectively. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie