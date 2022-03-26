Antrim prevail in relegation play-off to send Offaly packing to Division 2

OFFALY HAVE SUFFERED relegation to Division 2 of the Allianz Hurling League after losing to Antrim by 3-24 to 2-17 in today’s relegation play-off.

The Saffrons were deserved winners, prevailing without the services of injured star forward Neil McManus.

James McNaughton, Keelan Molloy and Ciaran Clarke scored the goals for Antrim as they retained their place in the top flight next season.

McNaughton’s green flag arrived inside the opening 10 minutes as Antrim continuously cut through the Faithful rearguard. Molloy struck the net on the stroke of half-time to leave Darren Gleeson’s men 2-11 to 0-12 ahead.

Advertisement

Michael Fennelly made two half-time changes, bringing on Ciaran Burke and Eimhin Kelly for Adrian Cleary and Liam Langton, and they had the required effect as Offaly hauled themselves back into the contest. Eoghan Cahill struck a goal from a penalty to bring his team back on level terms by the 40th minute.

Antrim were just a point ahead entering the final quarter, but they finished far stronger. Conal Cunning, Joe Maskey and Molloy helped steer them to a five-point lead.

Clarke and Cunning added further scores before Offaly’s Joey Keenaghan was sent-off after receiving a second yellow. Antrim surged 10 clear before Cahill struck the net for Offaly with a bullet free from 21m.

In the dying minutes Clarke restored Antrim’s 10-point cushion with a goaled penalty.

Elsewhere, Westmeath sealed their place in the Division 2A final with a 2-18 to 0-21 defeat of Kerry in Mullingar. Niall Mitchell and Davy Glennon hit the goals for the Lake County in the opening period. They’ll take on Down in next weekend’s final.

Sligo are into the Division 2B final with a 1-20 to 1-19 semi-final victory against Donegal in Letterkenny.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Mayo lost to Wicklow in the Division 2B relegation play-off, while Armagh saw off Roscommon and Longford defeated Leitrim in the Division 3A and 3B semi-finals respectively.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!