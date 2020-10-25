BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 25 October 2020
Covid-hit Antrim hammer Westmeath and Conway's 0-9 guides Kerry past Meath

The Joe McDonagh Cup kicked off today.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 6:01 PM
File photo of Kerry's Shane Conway.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THERE WERE WINS for Antrim and Kerry on the opening weekend of Joe McDonagh Cup action.

Darren Gleeson’s side were down six players due to Covid-19 but hammered Westmeath by 4-25 to 1-15 in Corrigan Park.

Neil McManus also sat out the game with a hamstring complaint, but Ciaran Clarke assumed the scoring mantle with a haul of 2-8.

37-year-old Brendan Murtagh came out of retirement to start full-forward for Westmeath and he clipped over 0-6, including five frees.

Antrim led by 2-9 to 0-8 at half-time after goals from Clarke and captain Conor McCann. 

Clarke and Aodhán O’Brien raised green flags in the second period as the Saffrons claimed their first win against Westmeath since 2014.

Meanwhile, Kerry were 1-20 to 0-13 victors against Meath in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Shane Conway’s 0-9 helped Kerry recover from their Division 2A final defeat to Antrim last weekend. Shane Nolan grabbed the goal in the 31st minute for the Kingdom, who led by six points at the interval.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

