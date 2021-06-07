BE PART OF THE TEAM

Aoife Colvill and Ellen Molloy join Ireland squad for Iceland double-header

Vera Pauw’s squad play the first of two games against Iceland on Friday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 7 Jun 2021, 5:48 PM
54 minutes ago 453 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5460080
Ireland's Ellen Molloy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ireland's Ellen Molloy.
Ireland's Ellen Molloy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

AOIFE COLVILL AND ELLEN Molly have both been drafted into the Ireland squad by manager Vera Pauw for the upcoming double-header of friendlies against Iceland.

Glasgow City forward Colvill was born in Australia but qualifies for Ireland through her Donegal-born grandmother, and will train with the squad as they wait for her Fifa international clearance to come through.

The 20-year-old recently helped Glasgow win a 14th Scottish Women’s Premier League in the final game of the season, where Ireland teammate Niamh Farrell was on the scoresheet against Rangers.

Wexford Youths midfielder Molloy also links up with the squad ahead of the games in Reykjavik. Molloy had been an injury doubt for the games, but came through the Women’s National League fixture against Peamount United on Saturday.

Ireland will train in Reykjavik this week ahead of Friday’s game against Iceland, ranked 17th in the world, before the two sides meet again on 15 June.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Unattached), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (Unattached), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Aoife Colvill (Glasgow City)

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

