'It was a surprise for me when Eilo wasn't kept on' - Mannion on Ireland's next chapter

AOIFE MANNION WATCHED on from the Aviva Stadium stands when Ireland’s Euro 2025 dream was shattered in December.

The Manchester United defender was ruled out with a calf injury, but was in and around the squad as Eileen Gleeson’s side fell to Wales in the play-off decider.

“It’s nerve-wracking enough to be a player; it’s harder to watch it,” she tells The 42, the hurt and heartbreak remaining as the squad reconvene.

They do so with a new manager, Carla Ward, at the helm after the FAI decided not to renew Eileen Gleeson’s contract in December.

“I really liked Eilo and I really enjoyed camp, so it was a surprise for me when she wasn’t kept on,” says Mannion ahead of Ireland’s Nations League opener against Turkiye at Tallaght Stadium on Friday.

“It wasn’t something that was on my radar. As players, these decisions are made above us and not something we have a say in. I like Eilo, I liked the feel of the camps, and so it was one, really disappointing that we didn’t get through, that we didn’t qualify, and then obviously for her on a personal level, that’s really disappointing as well.

“As a player, we always have to turn up and appreciate the honour it is to play for the Ireland team regardless of who the management staff is, and it’s for Carla now to put her stamp on it, it’s her fresh start, and to continue that good feeling and the excitement it is for the players to be involved.”

Gleeson’s assistant, Colin Healy, was also relieved of his duties in December, with a considerable fallout following his departure. Denise O’Sullivan has heavily criticised the FAI in recent weeks, with Caitlin Hayes also publicly airing her grievances.

Mannion also shared her support for Healy at FAI HQ this morning, but was somewhat less vociferous than her team-mates as a new era gets underway.

“Colin was a really, really lovely person to have in camp. He was a really liked member of the squad, as was Eilo. I can only speak of my experience of Colin’s character and who he was as a person, and it was really sad for him and Eilo not to be involved anymore because I, on a personal level, got on really well with them.”

The English-born centre-half welcomed the arrival of former Aston Villa and Birmingham City boss Ward, with a squad meeting scheduled for this afternoon as Ireland get to work.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for us as a team and also obviously for Carla and her management staff. She has experience in the WSL but I’ve not come across her in terms of playing under her. I know of her and know of her coaching career to date, her CV if you like.

“I met up with her after one of the games and so far have only positive things to say about her. She seems to be wanting to hit the ground running. She seems fresh with ideas and ambitions for us a team. How she wants to play, her style of play, different faces on her coaching staff, she will want to make all that very familiar very quickly.”

Mannion worked with Carla Ward's assistant head coach Alan Mahon during her time at City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

One is already recognisable to Mannion. She played under Ward’s assistant head coach Alan Mahon during his time at Manchester City, while she has “heard really good things” about another new member of staff, Liverpool coach Amber Whiteley.

“I worked under Mahony for two years. The first was a full season, the second season, one I was injured and second it was Covid. He was the assistant to Nick Cushing at the time; really good guy, lots of experience.

“Playing under a City model is very technical and possession-based and at that time, that was really cutting edge in the league actually and so it was a real challenge and growth point for me, trying to get onboard and up to speed with that.

“It felt like playing under coaches like Alan and Nick Cushing took it to the next level in terms of technical detail and what you do on the ball. So I can only hope that he will bring some of that experience to our camps.”

While Mannion embraces the “fresh start” and next chapter, and she believes “many of the good things about being involved with this team remain and are constant,” including players and other staff.

Three stalwarts are absent from the playing group, however: Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell and Julie-Ann Russell announced their international retirements in recent weeks.

Mannion has had a stop-start career with Ireland since declaring in 2023 due to injury, and knows she may now have a greater responsibility in defence. Fahey and Caldwell combined for 217 caps and 35 years of service.

The 29-year-old pays tribute to “massive characters and personalities that can’t be replaced” and adds:

“As we get more experience and we get older, we do feel a greater level of responsibility to live in a way and perform in a way that’s going to help the team the most to get where we want to go.

“Me personally, I’ve not been here for many, many years. On the flip side I have had some experiences that I feel can obviously help the team. So for me, number one is about being fit, and number two is about really appreciating the honour it is to be in here and also be as professional as I can be. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”