This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nine-time Cork All-Ireland winner confirms retirement from inter-county camogie

‘It’s almost like a really bad break-up because it’s the only thing I’ve known all my life.’

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Mar 2020, 9:58 AM
50 minutes ago 1,119 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5044867
Aoife Murray lifting the O'Duffy Cup in 2018.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Aoife Murray lifting the O'Duffy Cup in 2018.
Aoife Murray lifting the O'Duffy Cup in 2018.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK CAMOGIE GREAT Aoife Murray has confirmed that she has called time on her 18-year senior inter-county career.

The nine-time All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper departed the set-up earlier this year, after beginning her remarkable service to Cork at the age of 14.

Eight-time All-Star Murray spoke about her decision on RTÉ’s Game On last night. 

“You’ve got to call it yourself rather than it be someone taking the decision for you,” the experienced Cloughduv netminder said.

“We were lucky that we had a really good group of minors [then U16] in 1998 and we all stuck together. The fact I’m saying ’98 gives you a good idea of how long we’ve been together.

“When you have that core that keeps the ship going, things do fall your way.

“I was lucky in that in my house we were driven and encouraged as much as my brothers were. Winning All-Irelands in Croke Park, my Dad and Mam were telling me at the age of at seven that’s what you’re made to do. So there was pressure but it was the norm.”

Murray, who spent years commuting to Cork from Dublin for training and matches, added on her feelings since stepping away:

“I’ve almost felt guilty not having that pressure feeling of rushing out the door.

It has been the main part of my life since seven and I played with Cork since I was 14. It’s almost like a really bad break-up because it’s the only thing I’ve known all my life.

“I thought I had it all sorted mentally and thought ‘Yeah this is it’ and then I met somebody a couple of weeks ago who asked what my plan of action was and I just looked at him and went ‘What?’

“I kind of panicked for a couple of weeks and began to think what I should do for the next couple of months to keep my mind off camogie, but I suppose Coronavirus has taken that off my hands for a little while! But I have to start planning.”

aoife-murray-lifts-the-trophy With the silverware in 2017. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Murray is open to following the natural progression into coaching, and oversaw a training session with Dublin outfit St Jude’s recently.

The 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain will continue to play for her club, and keep a close eye on the Rebels set-up where her brothers have been heavily involved.

Paudie is the manager, while Damien and Kevin — a former All-Ireland winning player himself — have also played their part on coaching teams.

11-time All Star Gemma O’Connor — who also played her 18th season last year — and New York-based Orla Cotter are unavailable for the Leesiders at the minute, as they look to bounce back from their unsuccessful three-in-a-row bid.

Related Reads

12.03.20 Tipperary not expected to encounter problems on return from Spain tomorrow
11.03.20 Returning from knee injury, early days as dual player and watching back Tipperary defeat
09.03.20 Whelan and Concannon thriving as Galway move towards new style under O'Neill

Listen to the full interview here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie