Nine-time Cork All-Ireland winner confirms retirement from inter-county camogie

CORK CAMOGIE GREAT Aoife Murray has confirmed that she has called time on her 18-year senior inter-county career.

The nine-time All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper departed the set-up earlier this year, after beginning her remarkable service to Cork at the age of 14.

Eight-time All-Star Murray spoke about her decision on RTÉ’s Game On last night.

“You’ve got to call it yourself rather than it be someone taking the decision for you,” the experienced Cloughduv netminder said.

“We were lucky that we had a really good group of minors [then U16] in 1998 and we all stuck together. The fact I’m saying ’98 gives you a good idea of how long we’ve been together.

“When you have that core that keeps the ship going, things do fall your way.

“I was lucky in that in my house we were driven and encouraged as much as my brothers were. Winning All-Irelands in Croke Park, my Dad and Mam were telling me at the age of at seven that’s what you’re made to do. So there was pressure but it was the norm.”

Murray, who spent years commuting to Cork from Dublin for training and matches, added on her feelings since stepping away:

“I’ve almost felt guilty not having that pressure feeling of rushing out the door.

It has been the main part of my life since seven and I played with Cork since I was 14. It’s almost like a really bad break-up because it’s the only thing I’ve known all my life.

“I thought I had it all sorted mentally and thought ‘Yeah this is it’ and then I met somebody a couple of weeks ago who asked what my plan of action was and I just looked at him and went ‘What?’

“I kind of panicked for a couple of weeks and began to think what I should do for the next couple of months to keep my mind off camogie, but I suppose Coronavirus has taken that off my hands for a little while! But I have to start planning.”

With the silverware in 2017. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Murray is open to following the natural progression into coaching, and oversaw a training session with Dublin outfit St Jude’s recently.

The 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain will continue to play for her club, and keep a close eye on the Rebels set-up where her brothers have been heavily involved.

Paudie is the manager, while Damien and Kevin — a former All-Ireland winning player himself — have also played their part on coaching teams.

11-time All Star Gemma O’Connor — who also played her 18th season last year — and New York-based Orla Cotter are unavailable for the Leesiders at the minute, as they look to bounce back from their unsuccessful three-in-a-row bid.

Listen to the full interview here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!