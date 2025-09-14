Brilliant Aoife O'Rourke wins gold at World Boxing Championships

IRELAND’S AOIFE O’ROURKE has won a glittering gold medal at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

O’Rourke defeated Turkey’s Busra Isildar — a world and European medalist — in the 75kg final on a unanimous decision.

The Ireland co-captain and double Olympian was dominant from the outset, winning the first and second rounds 4-1.

Leading on three cards heading into the last, O’Rourke powered on and saw her hand raised.

Judges scored the bout 28-29, 27-30, 27-30, 27-30 and 28-29 in favour of the blue corner.

This is O’Rourke’s second world medal this year, having previously claimed silver at the IBA Women’s World Championships in March.

The Roscommon woman defeated 2023 world champion Chengyu Wang of China in the yesterday’s semi-final, having previously overcome Czech Republic’s Monika Langerova and Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad.

Team Ireland won three medals at these championships, with Gráinne Walsh and Patsy Joyce also winning bronze.

More to follow.