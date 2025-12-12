Ireland star Aoife Wafer set for first game since World Cup injury

AOIFE WAFER IS set to make her Harlequins debut against Sale Sharks in the PWR on Saturday.

The Irish star has been named on the bench for her first game since the World Cup in September.

Wafer broke her collarbone and ruptured her medial collateral ligament in Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final defeat by France.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Six Nations Player of the Tournament said she is “buzzing for it” and that her body is feeling “strong, powerful, fast”.

“Testing and everything shows that my shoulder and my knee are both fit and healthy,” she said.

“Fingers crossed, I get out. I’m just itching to give back to the team.”

Wafer made the decision to leave Ireland late last season and says she is loving her time in England.

“I’m going to uni in St Mary’s in Twickenham and it’s a different lifestyle to Ireland.

“The first week was definitely tough – leaving family, rehab wasn’t going quite to plan, and you’re coming over here, taking a big pay cut, losing my Irish contract.

“But the girls were just incredibly welcoming, and it has just felt like family from day one.”