The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland star Aoife Wafer seals Women's Premiership move to Harlequins
IRELAND RUGBY STAR Aoife Wafer is set for a move to England’s Premiership after agreeing a deal with Harlequins.
Wafer, 22, moves off the back of a stellar international campaign which saw her named Six Nations Player of the Championship.
The backrow, who is expected to have recovered from her recent knee injury in time for Ireland’s pre-World Cup preparations, will link up with Quins after the tournament later this year.
“This league has all the star players in the world in it,” Wafer said.
Quins head coach Ross Chisholm hailed his new recruit as “a real world-class operator”.
“We want people here who are going to fit into our environment and also feel like they belong in it and with Aoife, we feel like it’s a perfect fit.
“When we are looking at recruitment, we always look at how players will fit into the Harlequins DNA, and with Aoife, it’s clear that she really suits our style and the way we want to play.
“I’m delighted that she is going to be with us next season.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Aoife Wafer Harlequins Women Rugby