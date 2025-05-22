Ireland star Aoife Wafer seals Women's Premiership move to Harlequins

IRELAND RUGBY STAR Aoife Wafer is set for a move to England’s Premiership after agreeing a deal with Harlequins.

Wafer, 22, moves off the back of a stellar international campaign which saw her named Six Nations Player of the Championship.

The backrow, who is expected to have recovered from her recent knee injury in time for Ireland’s pre-World Cup preparations, will link up with Quins after the tournament later this year.

“This league has all the star players in the world in it,” Wafer said.

I want to be the best player in the world, and I can’t wait to test myself out against those stars every week.

Quins head coach Ross Chisholm hailed his new recruit as “a real world-class operator”.

“We want people here who are going to fit into our environment and also feel like they belong in it and with Aoife, we feel like it’s a perfect fit.

“When we are looking at recruitment, we always look at how players will fit into the Harlequins DNA, and with Aoife, it’s clear that she really suits our style and the way we want to play.

“I’m delighted that she is going to be with us next season.”