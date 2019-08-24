Springbok winger Dyantyi tests positive for banned substance

SPRINGBOK WINGER AND 2018 Rugby World Breakthrough Player of the Year Aphiwe Dyantyi says he tested positive for a banned substance during a national squad camp, but denied any wrongdoing.

“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance, intentionally or negligently, to enhance my performance on the field,” said the Golden Lions back, referring to the July test.

“I have never cheated and never will. The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a massive shock to me.

“My management team and experts appointed by them are doing everything possible to get to the source of this and to prove my innocence.”

A hamstring injury has sidelined Dyantyi for several months and ruled him out of contention for a place in the squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, which will be named on Monday.

First capped in June 2018 against England in Johannesburg, he made his last appearance for the Springboks against Wales in Cardiff five months later.

