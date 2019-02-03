This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Apple's Jade clash at Cheltenham with Buveur D'Air is now on

Apple’s Jade was hugely impressive in Leopardstown yesterday.

By Racing Post Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 1:00 PM
37 minutes ago 579 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4474372
Jack Kennedy celebrates after Apple's Jade triumphed yesterday.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Jack Kennedy celebrates after Apple's Jade triumphed yesterday.
Jack Kennedy celebrates after Apple's Jade triumphed yesterday.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

GORDON ELLIOTT HAS today said superstar mare Apple’s Jade will be targeted at the Unibet Champion Hurdle, just hours after connections appeared to play down the chances of her taking on dual winner Buveur D’Air at Cheltenham in March.

Speaking to Nick Luck on RTV on Sunday morning, Elliott said: “I’d prefer to get beat in a Champion Hurdle rather than a Mares’ Hurdle. Sleeping on it last night, we’d be mad not to give it a go.

“Buveur D’Air is obviously a very good horse and just does what he has to do every day, but we’ll take him on.”

The announcement by Elliott came the morning after Apple’s Jade trounced Supasundae and last year’s Champion Hurdle runner-up Melon in a superb 16-length win in the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown.

Elliott added: “Up until yesterday I’d have been very nervous [about going for the Champion Hurdle] but to do what she did here yesterday was very good. She loves a battle and I think Cheltenham would suit her better than Leopardstown.”

Apple’s Jade, who finished a disappointing third in last year’s Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, is now disputing favouritism in the Champion Hurdle market with two-time victor Buveur D’Air, as short as 6-4 is some lists.

For more visit the Racing Post 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    Gervinho snatches late draw for Parma against stuttering Juventus
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    ENGLAND
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie