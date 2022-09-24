Membership : Access or Sign Up
2023 All-Ireland football final set for 30 July as league finals to be retained

Several decisions were taken by GAA’s Ard Chomhairle today.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 3:47 PM
A meeting of Ard Chomhairle took place in Croke Park today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
NEXT YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND senior football final date has been set in stone, with the Allianz League finals to be retained for 2023.

These developments were confirmed at a meeting of Ard Chomhairle today.

The 2023 All-Ireland football final will be played on 30 July, meaning the inter-county championship will be extended by one week. This was part of a new proposal, along with the scrapping of league finals, but that was overthrown.

A statement from the GAA reads: “A meeting of Ard Chomhairle took place today in Croke Park. Ard Chomhairle favoured the following:

  • The return to collective training for senior inter-county teams: 24 November
  • Congress 2023 take place on 18 February
  • That the Allianz League finals be retained
  • That the U20 Development Leagues be retained
  • That the Joe McDonagh Cup Final be played with the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final as a double-header
  • That the All-Ireland Football Final be played on 30 July, 2023
  • Permission granted to the Rules Advisory Committee to continue its work of re-formatting the Official Guide (Part 1)

