2023 All-Ireland football final set for 30 July as league finals to be retained

A meeting of Ard Chomhairle took place in Croke Park today.

NEXT YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND senior football final date has been set in stone, with the Allianz League finals to be retained for 2023.

These developments were confirmed at a meeting of Ard Chomhairle today.

The 2023 All-Ireland football final will be played on 30 July, meaning the inter-county championship will be extended by one week. This was part of a new proposal, along with the scrapping of league finals, but that was overthrown.

A statement from the GAA reads: “A meeting of Ard Chomhairle took place today in Croke Park. Ard Chomhairle favoured the following:

The return to collective training for senior inter-county teams: 24 November

Congress 2023 take place on 18 February

That the Allianz League finals be retained

That the U20 Development Leagues be retained

That the Joe McDonagh Cup Final be played with the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final as a double-header

That the All-Ireland Football Final be played on 30 July, 2023

Permission granted to the Rules Advisory Committee to continue its work of re-formatting the Official Guide (Part 1)

