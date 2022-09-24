2023 All-Ireland football final set for 30 July as league finals to be retained

NEXT YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND senior football final date has been set in stone, with the Allianz League finals to be retained for 2023.
These developments were confirmed at a meeting of Ard Chomhairle today.
The 2023 All-Ireland football final will be played on 30 July, meaning the inter-county championship will be extended by one week. This was part of a new proposal, along with the scrapping of league finals, but that was overthrown.
A statement from the GAA reads: “A meeting of Ard Chomhairle took place today in Croke Park. Ard Chomhairle favoured the following:
- The return to collective training for senior inter-county teams: 24 November
- Congress 2023 take place on 18 February
- That the Allianz League finals be retained
- That the U20 Development Leagues be retained
- That the Joe McDonagh Cup Final be played with the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final as a double-header
- That the All-Ireland Football Final be played on 30 July, 2023
- Permission granted to the Rules Advisory Committee to continue its work of re-formatting the Official Guide (Part 1)
